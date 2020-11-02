Bushiris to spend two more nights in jail as hearing postponed for Wednesday
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary along with their three co-accused will spend two more nights at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria.
Magistrate Thandi Thelede said she will deliver her judgment on whether the Bushiris will get bail or not on Wednesday.
This means that the
The accused are trying to secure bail after they were arrested for theft, money laundering and fraud to the value of over R100 million and the state saying that the accused will abscond if they are granted bail.
Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report chats to Newzroom Afrika reporter Pelane Phakgadi who is following the story.
The central challenge of the state is the immigration contravention which is compelling it to oppose bail. Which feeds to the narrative as to why did the state not oppose bail a year ago when the Bushiri's were arrested.Pelani Phakgadi, Reporter - Newzroom Afrika
Listen below to the full conversation:
