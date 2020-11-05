A call to help reverse the international decline in blood supply





As the country continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted life as we knew it, the need for blood and blood products continues. The South African National Blood Service's (SANBS) commitment to saving lives has been challenged in the weeks past, owing to extreme pressure to keep blood stocks up. This is a trend experienced by blood banks the world over.

The SANBS’s generous regular donors responded loudly and proudly to our calls for support, especially during the earlier stages of lockdown. Unfortunately, as people continue to reintegrate into their places of work, they have had less time to visit donor centres and mobile blood drives. Compounding the situation has been the COVID-19 restrictions which have severely limited access to schools, colleges and corporates for blood drives where a majority of all blood is collected.

At the SANBS, we are doing our utmost to continue to maintain adequate blood stock levels to service the needs of our country. The high demand for blood requires that we work even harder together to ensure that no lives are lost due to blood shortages. Ravi Reddy, Chief Operations Officer: SANBS

While some South Africans may not be able to donate, they can assist us in collecting much-needed blood. In our networks of friends, families and colleagues there will always be someone who can donate blood.

Booking group donations and hosting mobile blood drive events is a meaningful way to mobilise your network to help save lives. Ravi Reddy, Chief Operations Officer: SANBS

Partner with the SANBS and lend a hand in ramping up donor recruitment efforts by urging healthy, eligible friends and family members to donate blood and help prevent shortages.

The SANBS has continually maintained and implemented safety and wellness measures at all donor centres and mobile blood drives across the country, for the protection of staff and donors alike.

In years past, our partners and community-minded supporters have kept us going. Through setting and meeting collective collection goals, we have been able to meet the constant demand for blood. We also call on all our donors who are due for donation to visit their nearest donor centre to boost the low blood stocks. Ravi Reddy, Chief Operations Officer: SANBS

Visit the SANBS website to book a mobile blood drive and for more information. Alternatively, you can contact our call centre on 0800 11 9031.