Biden said to be leading US polls 'but we'll know results on Wednesday morning'





Tomorrow is election day for Americans who must choose between president Donald Trump or former vice-president Joe Biden to be the leader of the USA.

Already 18-million people have voted early, with the polls suggesting Joe Biden having a strong lead in winning the presidential race.

US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector joined The Midday Report to discuss what is expected from the two candidates for them to gain advantages in states like Pennsylvania, Florida, Georgia to name a few.

It’s crucial for the two candidates and their campaigns to gain maximum advantage in those states because as you know you do not win simply by popular votes, you have to win electoral votes. Brookes Spector, US foreign policy expert

At 3 o'clock in the morning on Wednesday morning will be when we know the actual counts. Brookes Spector, US foreign policy expert

Technically until that point anybody who claims victory or concedes is doing it on an informal basis based on what’s being reported on their own internal knowledge. Brookes Spector, US foreign policy expert

Listen to the full interview below...