Aspen Pharmacare shares up 11% on Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson
JSE-listed Aspen Pharmacare has struck a deal with US multinational Johnson & Johnson to commercially manufacture its vaccine candidate.
Johnson & Johnson’s “Ad26.COV2-S” vaccine is undergoing clinical trials.
Aspen Pharmacare will make the vaccines at an existing factory in Port Elizabeth if trials are successful and manufacturing terms are finalised.
The facility is capable of making 300 million vaccine doses per year.
Aspen Pharmacare’s share price was up 11.45% on Monday.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen Pharmacare.
Johnson & Johnson’s is a $400 billion company… We’re well-positioned… The tech transfer – we’ve started the process…Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare
Johnson & Johnson… we like their candidate. You only need one shot… and a fridge… They’ve got 60 000 people in their Phase-3 trial…Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare
Johnson & Johnson promised universal access…Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare
We’ll be ready to put a vaccine into the world by March or April next year…Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Aspen Pharmacare shares up 11% on Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson
