Heavy rainfall expected to hit some parts of Gauteng this week
The South African Weather Service has warned Gauteng residents to be aware of heavy storms this week.
Senior weather forecaster Bransby Bulo explained on The Afternoon Drive that they can see developments on the southern Gauteng areas and that citizens should be more vigilant and careful this evening.
There are good chances of rain especially today untl Thursday.Bransby Bulo, Senior Weather Forecaster -SA Weather services
We think people must be more vigilant because when these storms come they come in heavy and result in flooding. It might be difficult to drive and for pedestrians who walk in places that are near rivers, they too should be vigilant as they might be full heavily.Bransby Bulo, Senior weather forecaster - SA Weather Services
Listen to the full interview below...
Joburg EMS on high alert as SAWS issues warning for heavy rains in Gauteng
The SA Weather Service issued an alert for heavy rains and thunderstorms that could lead to flooding in parts of Gauteng.Read More
