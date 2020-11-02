You don’t need to adopt an aggressive approach for Diwali - Ashwin Trikamjee
A body representing the Hindu community is tackling racial attacks and conflicts that occur over the use of fireworks during Diwali, celebrated by Hindus.
Head South African Hindu Maha Sabha, Ashwin Trikamjee joined the afternoon Drive explaining that every year they receive complaints on the use of fireworks during Diwali.
To try and solve this issue they have come up with ways in which people can come into a common ground.
We are inundated with complaints, outrage, anger, and aggression with people complaining about the lack of tolerance from other people. People complaining that they are being attacked simply because they are celebrating Diwali.Ashwin Trikamjee, Head - South African Hindu Maha Sabha
Trikamjee says there are ways in which these issues could be solved and that includes Hindu’s bursting the fireworks at the designated times, using specific fireworks, and minimising being aggressive when trying to explain why you are celebrating Diwali with fireworks.
One of the issues we dealt with is by telling Hindus you must ensure that you bust fireworks on Diwali day during the designated hours.Ashwin Trikamjee, Head - South African Hindu Maha Sabha
You don’t need to adopt the aggressive approach that I am entitled to celebrate and I don’t give a damn of what anyone else says. That kind of attitude is what has caused the attitude.Ashwin Trikamjee, Head - South African Hindu Maha Sabha
Trikamjee says educating and bringing your neighbours into your cultural experience could minimise conflicts.
Listen to the full interview...
