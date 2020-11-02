'Pick companies that can survive Republicans, Democrats and pandemics'
The most consequential US election in generations is upon us, finally.
The outcome will shape the US – and the world – for decades to come.
Democratic candidate Joe Biden is leading Republican President Donald Trump in the polls, but so did Hillary Clinton four years ago.
We could know the results – if the courts aren’t involved – within hours of voting stations closing on Tuesday.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Byron Lotter (Portfolio Manager at Vestact Asset Management) about the effects of the US election on the world this week.
If we survived March 2020, we should survive these elections…Byron Lotter, Portfolio Manager - Vestact Asset Management
The markets are getting jittery. That’s not a surprise at all…Byron Lotter, Portfolio Manager - Vestact Asset Management
Pick companies that can survive Republicans, Democrats, and pandemics… That’s the trick… We’ve survived four years – I don’t want to offend people and say there was an idiot in the White House…Byron Lotter, Portfolio Manager - Vestact Asset Management
Trump was business-friendly to an extent… but his trade war with China was very detrimental… Trump’s decision-making is short-term [focussed] …Byron Lotter, Portfolio Manager - Vestact Asset Management
Trump, if he loses, his final blow was Covid…Byron Lotter, Portfolio Manager - Vestact Asset Management
Deglobalisation would be absolutely awful… I prefer Biden to win, and have someone a little more sane in the White House…Byron Lotter, Portfolio Manager - Vestact Asset Management
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
The US election matters. Because we all live in Amerika (apologies to Rammstein).
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Pick companies that can survive Republicans, Democrats and pandemics'
