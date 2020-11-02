How time flies! It's a year since SA won the Rugby World Cup





It is a year since the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup.

Sportswriter Lloyd Burnard takes the reader on the thrilling journey of a team that went from no-hopers to world champions. As TimesLIVE puts it, he examines how exactly this turnaround was achieved. Interviews with players, coaches and support staff reveal how the principles of inclusion, openness and focus, as well as careful planning and superb physical conditioning, became the basis for a winning formula.

And the key roles played by Rassie Erasmus and Siya Kolisi shine through.

John Perlman speaks to Burnard for more on this.

You mention commercial opportunities that the Springboks would have had. Far from ideal not being able to cash in. Like so many factors even beyond South Africa. Lloyd Burnard, Sportswriter

For many people, the result against New Zealand in Wellington in 2018 was a turning point. That was an indication of what was to come in Japan. That's when people started to have belief. Lloyd Burnard, Sportswriter

