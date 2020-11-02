How time flies! It's a year since SA won the Rugby World Cup
It is a year since the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup.
Sportswriter Lloyd Burnard takes the reader on the thrilling journey of a team that went from no-hopers to world champions. As TimesLIVE puts it, he examines how exactly this turnaround was achieved. Interviews with players, coaches and support staff reveal how the principles of inclusion, openness and focus, as well as careful planning and superb physical conditioning, became the basis for a winning formula.
And the key roles played by Rassie Erasmus and Siya Kolisi shine through.
John Perlman speaks to Burnard for more on this.
You mention commercial opportunities that the Springboks would have had. Far from ideal not being able to cash in. Like so many factors even beyond South Africa.Lloyd Burnard, Sportswriter
For many people, the result against New Zealand in Wellington in 2018 was a turning point. That was an indication of what was to come in Japan. That's when people started to have belief.Lloyd Burnard, Sportswriter
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Sport
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth
Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).Read More
Amakhosi rue missed chances as Bucs win 3-0
Zakhele Lepasa Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch scored to give Pirates a three-goal advantage ahead of the second leg.Read More
CSA interim board 'can hopefully steer cricket in the right direction'
Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has announced that the interim board that will be in place for an initial period of three months.Read More
Kaizer Chiefs lose appeal against transfer ban
This relates to the 2018 illegal transfer and registering of Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana from Madagascan club Fosa Juniors.Read More
CSA independent director resigns‚ plans afoot to dissolve the entire board
Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says a visit by England to play three ODIs and threeT20s in November hangs on a thread.Read More
CSA gears up for congested international and domestic season
CSA launched the domestic season on Thursday, with professional domestic cricket set to get underway early next month.Read More
Safa, MultiChoice in partnership to improve refereeing across all levels in SA
This relationship will assist Safa with its referee programme, which is focused on improving the quality of football officiating and feeding the talent pipeline in a fully inclusive manner.Read More
It's time to see how Sundowns look like without Pitso Mosimane
EWN Sports reporter Tholakele Mnganga wanna see caoches Rhulani Mokwena, Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela in action.Read More
Parly sports committee wants Sascoc involved in CSA probe, calls for an inquiry
Writer Stuart Hess says they discussed the appointment of former CEO Thabang Moroe, who was reportedly unqualified for the job.Read More
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies
The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence.Read More