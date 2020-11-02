I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth





Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Other People’s Money” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth (43).

Sonia Booth accompanied by her husband Matthew, seen here at the launch of her first publication 'How to reinvent yourself & stay relevant'. Image: EWN Contributor @ImLooLou

More articles on famous sportspeople and their money beliefs:

Booth spent most of his career in South Africa, but also played in Russia for six years and in England for three months.

He was wildly popular; who can forget the chants of “BOOOOOOOOTH!” when he touched the ball?

Born in Fish Hoek (in Cape Town), his father was an engineer and his mother was a legal secretary.

Booth started playing competitively at the age of five.

In 1993, Spurs coach Ricard Gomes spotted him, and the rest is history.

Booth is married to Sonia Bonneventia, a businesswoman and former professional model.

The couple has two children together.

What is it that Booth believes about money?

Does it keep him up at night?

Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?

How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

When I was young, my sister accused me of being tight with money… Matthew Booth

I have long-term policies, education funds for my boys. We do have a small stock market portfolio… and a small number of offshore investments… I still have property… Matthew Booth

I went through a stage when I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s… there were one or two cars I could’ve skipped… you get sucked in, but I’m grateful I realised it sooner rather than later. Matthew Booth

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

‘Unprecedented’ is a popular word that everybody uses. ‘New normal’ is another one… Matthew Booth

I work for Supersport… I’m also involved in the artificial grass industry… I’m on a couple of disciplinary panels… Matthew Booth

My wife and I are avid readers… our kids are too… We were brought up on books… I don’t think kids these days do enough reading… We do our bit to encourage kids to read. Matthew Booth

75% of footballers, five years after retirement they’ll either be bankrupt, divorced or alcohol and drug dependent… We’ve got to change changing room talk from what cars we bought… to what businesses we’re interested in… It is changing slowly… but not quick enough. Matthew Booth

We all do something stupid with our first paycheque. But I realised sooner than others… I started to save… A lot of my colleagues suffers from Black Tax… footballers often look after their extended families… Matthew Booth

We’re not earning 300 000 pounds per week [in South Africa] … We have to be a lot more realistic… Matthew Booth

Players have to be careful of who they hang out with… their life partners… players must stop complaining about clubs that don’t look after them [upon retirement] … Matthew Booth

The best thing I did was to sit down with a financial advisor… knowing what we can spend, and what we’ve put away… Matthew Booth

Keeping my property was the best money decision I’ve ever made… I rented it out when I moved into a bigger place… Matthew Booth

I’m wary about what’s going on in our country, economically but also politically. Matthew Booth

Football is quite diverse… a gift to me from a young age… Matthew Booth

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth