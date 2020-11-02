Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
SCOPA expresses concern about lack of rexcsources at UIF
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mkhuleko Hlengwa
Today at 10:08
Kieno in Conversation with Action SA leader Herman Mashaba
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA
Today at 10:45
Bring the Bouwers Home
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Will Conservative Media attempt to steal election for Trump?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brookes Spector - Writing Fellow of the Johannesburg Institute for Avanced Study at the University of Johannesburg and Associate Editor & US Foreign Policy Expert at Daily Maverick
Today at 11:45
Jonathon Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
No Items to show
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp

2 November 2020 7:24 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Land
Bruce Whitfield
Land reform
Land expropriation
book review
business book
business book review
books
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
Karl Kemp
Promised Land
Promised Land: Exploring South Africa’s Land Conflict

