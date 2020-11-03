Prospect of crisis if Trump doesn't accept election result - Pundit
American voters will on Tuesday have their say of who they want to be their president between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
Drama has already unfolded as there is an indication that Trump might contest the result if he doesn't win.
Bongani Bingwa chats to University of Johannesburg politics and international relations professor Siphamandla Zondi to unpack this historical election.
Trump has refused to indicate how he would respond he not win the election.Professor Siphamandla Zondi, Politics and international relations - University of Johannesburg
The prospect of a crisis in the US because Trump doesn't want to vacate the office if he loses is high, he says.
Joe Biden has however, indicated that he will accept the results, he adds.
Listen below to the full conversation:
