'We have restored water in parts of Joburg that didn't have water'
On Wednesday #702Breakfast received multiple calls from residents complaining about water shortages in parts of Johannesburg.
Bongani Bingwa chats to City of Johannesburg MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Mpho Moerane to give an explanation on why these areas have had no water.
Prior to 2016, Johannesburg was a world class city and when we took over in December, we found that the city has regressed and we had to build systems in the last few months.Mpho Moerane, MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services - City of Johannesburg
Be that as it may, he says the administration is back on track and fixing all the problems that were there.
We had a power outage in October at the Orlando sub station which supplies the Rand Water Eikenhof pump station and that took us three weeks to refill three reservoirs and the last one that was filled supplies Helen Joseph Hospital.Mpho Moerane, MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services - City of Johannesburg
He says the water has been refilled and the reservoirs are full and people have water.
Listen below to the full conversation:
