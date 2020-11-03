'We have restored water in parts of Joburg that didn't have water'

Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Wiener Google sponsor 2020 Mandy Wiener Google sponsor 2020
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:23
Ramaphosa speaks at Infrastructure SA project preparation event
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
Where is the R13-million allocated to construct the Cape Town Minstrel Museum?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chrischené Julius - Acting Director at District Six Musuem
Today at 12:27
City Power has disputed claims that it's facing a crisis because of a shortage of contractors to help carry out maintenance and emergency repairs in Joburg.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:34
Lincoln Machaba resigns
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lincoln Machaba - Chairperson in Johannesburg at Da Youth
Today at 12:37
Eastern Cape outlines plans for initiation season under COVID-19 restrictions
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mamkeli Ngam, Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson
Today at 12:37
Deer park fire started by homeless people - stop blaming us says homeless action committee
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anda Mazantsana - Chairperson at Homeless Action Committee
Today at 12:41
UIF Ters suspended: Organised labour, DA call for urgent reinstatement.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sizwe Pamla- National spokesperson for Cosatu.
Today at 12:45
Election Day in US as Biden seeks to unseat Trump.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Simon Marks, US Correspondent
Today at 12:45
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
US Election 2020: Americans choose between Trump and Biden
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Simon Marks, US Correspondent
Today at 12:52
U.S. Election Day
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof James Krebs
Today at 12:56
Baby Shark' surpasses 'Despacito' to become most-watched YouTube video.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
R600m to support marginalised SMEs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michael Sassoon - CEO at Sasfin Holdings Limited
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School- Emotions in Investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hywel George - Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ex SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana takes offence at being accused of corruption She denies accusations that she took R4.3 million in bribes. Bruce Whitfield interviews EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane 2 November 2020 6:35 PM
Heavy rainfall expected to hit some parts of Gauteng this week SA Weather Service has warned residents living in Gauteng to brace themselves for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. 2 November 2020 5:20 PM
You don’t need to adopt an aggressive approach for Diwali - Ashwin Trikamjee Legal experts tackle racial attacks and conflicts that occur over the use of fireworks by Hindus who celebrate Diwali in November. 2 November 2020 4:46 PM
View all Local
Discord over replacement of economic development MMC in Joburg Joburg mayor and Patriotic Alliance not on the same page on who will replace Lloyd Phillips following his resignation. 3 November 2020 11:29 AM
'We have restored water in parts of Joburg that didn't have water' City of Johannesburg MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Mpho Moerane gives insight on water shortages in the city. 3 November 2020 7:55 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform. 2 November 2020 7:24 PM
View all Politics
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
'Pick companies that can survive Republicans, Democrats and pandemics' Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter (Portfolio Manager, Vestact) about the effects of the US election on the world this week. 2 November 2020 7:23 PM
Aspen Pharmacare shares up 11% on Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson Investors on the JSE are clamouring for Aspen shares. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Stephen Saad. 2 November 2020 6:31 PM
View all Business
How South African women are shattering the barriers to success South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 2 November 2020 12:32 PM
This is what it looks like when a woman owns her success South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 2 November 2020 8:00 AM
Why are powerful women who own their success considered arrogant? South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 2 November 2020 8:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
How time flies! It's a year since SA won the Rugby World Cup Sportswriter Lloyd Burnard says a win against New Zealand in Wellington in 2018 was a turning point. People started having belief. 2 November 2020 6:25 PM
Amakhosi rue missed chances as Bucs win 3-0 Zakhele Lepasa Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch scored to give Pirates a three-goal advantage ahead of the second leg. 31 October 2020 5:28 PM
CSA interim board 'can hopefully steer cricket in the right direction' Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has announced that the interim board that will be in place for an initial period of three months. 30 October 2020 1:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Family driving through end of actual rainbow goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 November 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Scientist trains magpies to exchange bottle caps for food Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 November 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] If 2020 was a movie, its trailer would definitely look like this Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 November 2020 8:28 AM
View all Entertainment
Prospect of crisis if Trump doesn't accept election result - Pundit University of Johannesburg politics and international relations professor Siphamandla Zondi reflects on the US elections. 3 November 2020 8:54 AM
Biden said to be leading US polls 'but we'll know results on Wednesday morning' US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says no one wins simply by popular votes but that electoral votes are ones that count. 2 November 2020 2:29 PM
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice. 27 October 2020 8:27 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram. 29 October 2020 8:43 PM
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence' Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country. 26 October 2020 6:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'We have restored water in parts of Joburg that didn't have water'

3 November 2020 7:55 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Water shortages
City of Johannesburg
Joburg Water

City of Johannesburg MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Mpho Moerane gives insight on water shortages in the city.

On Wednesday #702Breakfast received multiple calls from residents complaining about water shortages in parts of Johannesburg.

RELATED: Rand Water in bid to keep water supply during R600m pipeline installation

Bongani Bingwa chats to City of Johannesburg MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Mpho Moerane to give an explanation on why these areas have had no water.

Prior to 2016, Johannesburg was a world class city and when we took over in December, we found that the city has regressed and we had to build systems in the last few months.

Mpho Moerane, MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services - City of Johannesburg

Be that as it may, he says the administration is back on track and fixing all the problems that were there.

We had a power outage in October at the Orlando sub station which supplies the Rand Water Eikenhof pump station and that took us three weeks to refill three reservoirs and the last one that was filled supplies Helen Joseph Hospital.

Mpho Moerane, MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services - City of Johannesburg

He says the water has been refilled and the reservoirs are full and people have water.

Listen below to the full conversation:


3 November 2020 7:55 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Water shortages
City of Johannesburg
Joburg Water

More from Politics

geoffrey-makhubo-squarejpg

Discord over replacement of economic development MMC in Joburg

3 November 2020 11:29 AM

Joburg mayor and Patriotic Alliance not on the same page on who will replace Lloyd Phillips following his resignation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maize mealie grain farmer harvest agriculture 123rfbusiness 123rf

[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp

2 November 2020 7:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to address the nation

2 November 2020 1:34 PM

As other countries are imposing hard lockdowns, the question is whether South Africa should be doing the same.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ORTAMBO_0293

Other countries are imposing hard lockdowns, should we be doing the same?

2 November 2020 1:19 PM

Wits University expert says South Africa is not in a position to afford to interrupt the performance of the economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201021 Bushiri ECG6

Bushiris to spend two more nights in jail as hearing postponed for Wednesday

2 November 2020 1:11 PM

Newzroom Afrika's Pelane Phakgadi says the Bushiri's immigrations papers is one of the reasons the state is opposing bail.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

duduzjpg

I do not need anyone's permission to contest leadership - Duduzane Zuma

2 November 2020 11:52 AM

The businessman says in an interview from Dubai that he believes in being part of a solution to the country's problems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191020mmusi

'DA working towards having SA that works for all and will be alternative to ANC'

2 November 2020 7:20 AM

Federal council chairperson Helen Zille reflects on the party federal congress virtual elections that happened over the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Steenhuisen

It's official, John Steenhuisen is the new DA leader

1 November 2020 2:48 PM

Steenhuisen was competing for the top Democratic Alliance job against former youth leader Mbali Ntuli.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190801da-logogif

WATCH: DA announces results of its leadership contest

1 November 2020 1:59 PM

The party’s 2,000 delegates voted until 5pm on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201030-randall-williams-edjpg

DA's Randall Williams elected mayor of Tshwane

30 October 2020 4:30 PM

The election comes eight months after the last gathering of the council, which has been in turmoil due to disagreements between political parties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Prospect of crisis if Trump doesn't accept election result - Pundit

World

'We have restored water in parts of Joburg that didn't have water'

Politics

Ex SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana takes offence at being accused of corruption

Business Local

EWN Highlights

EC Premier Mabuyane: We need to end violence in our society

3 November 2020 11:58 AM

De Lille: Govt infrastructure investment plan to be carried out transparently

3 November 2020 11:43 AM

Retired Major Motau submits documents to ANC ‘exposing’ enemy within party

3 November 2020 11:42 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA