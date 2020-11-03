Discord over replacement of economic development MMC in Joburg
City of Johannesburg executive mayor Geoffrey Makhubo has appointed councillor Lawrence Khoza as the acting MMC for economic development.
This comes after Lloyd Phillips resigned as a councillor in the city, thus losing his position as MMC for economic development.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Patriotic Alliance's Eugene Botha says Phillips was not fired from the party, he was offered a position as a chief a strategy in the party.
This is in contradiction to what the party president Gayton McKenzie said last week. TimesLive reported that McKenzie fired Phillips and replaced him with Pastor Ashley Sauls.
We are trying to build councillors that deliver and that deliver results and everybody is part of assessments.Eugene Botha, Patriotic Alliance
Lloyd is being promoted into a position where he is going to add value to the party.Eugene Botha, Patriotic Alliance
Phillips was delivering great results and we are very proud of the record that he has during his time as the MMC, Botha adds.
According to Botha, they had a meeting with Makhubo to inform him that they will be putting Sauls forward to occupy the MMC post but Makhubo denies this.
I just saw that on social media. To say they spoke to me about a particular person is not true.Geoff Makhubo, Mayor - City of Johannesburg
Phillips was one of the good MMCs we had, it is quite a pity that because of internal party issues he was recalled. He was performing well.Geoff Makhubo, Mayor - City of Johannesburg
I was not notified that they are recalling one person and putting another. I am consulting with the relevant structures and will announce a replacement at a later stage.Geoff Makhubo, Mayor - City of Johannesburg
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Politics
'We have restored water in parts of Joburg that didn't have water'
City of Johannesburg MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Mpho Moerane gives insight on water shortages in the city.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to address the nation
As other countries are imposing hard lockdowns, the question is whether South Africa should be doing the same.Read More
Other countries are imposing hard lockdowns, should we be doing the same?
Wits University expert says South Africa is not in a position to afford to interrupt the performance of the economy.Read More
Bushiris to spend two more nights in jail as hearing postponed for Wednesday
Newzroom Afrika's Pelane Phakgadi says the Bushiri's immigrations papers is one of the reasons the state is opposing bail.Read More
I do not need anyone's permission to contest leadership - Duduzane Zuma
The businessman says in an interview from Dubai that he believes in being part of a solution to the country's problems.Read More
'DA working towards having SA that works for all and will be alternative to ANC'
Federal council chairperson Helen Zille reflects on the party federal congress virtual elections that happened over the weekend.Read More
It's official, John Steenhuisen is the new DA leader
Steenhuisen was competing for the top Democratic Alliance job against former youth leader Mbali Ntuli.Read More
WATCH: DA announces results of its leadership contest
The party’s 2,000 delegates voted until 5pm on Saturday.Read More
DA's Randall Williams elected mayor of Tshwane
The election comes eight months after the last gathering of the council, which has been in turmoil due to disagreements between political parties.Read More