Discord over replacement of economic development MMC in Joburg





City of Johannesburg executive mayor Geoffrey Makhubo has appointed councillor Lawrence Khoza as the acting MMC for economic development.

This comes after Lloyd Phillips resigned as a councillor in the city, thus losing his position as MMC for economic development.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Patriotic Alliance's Eugene Botha says Phillips was not fired from the party, he was offered a position as a chief a strategy in the party.

This is in contradiction to what the party president Gayton McKenzie said last week. TimesLive reported that McKenzie fired Phillips and replaced him with Pastor Ashley Sauls.

We are trying to build councillors that deliver and that deliver results and everybody is part of assessments. Eugene Botha, Patriotic Alliance

Lloyd is being promoted into a position where he is going to add value to the party. Eugene Botha, Patriotic Alliance

Phillips was delivering great results and we are very proud of the record that he has during his time as the MMC, Botha adds.

According to Botha, they had a meeting with Makhubo to inform him that they will be putting Sauls forward to occupy the MMC post but Makhubo denies this.

I just saw that on social media. To say they spoke to me about a particular person is not true. Geoff Makhubo, Mayor - City of Johannesburg

Phillips was one of the good MMCs we had, it is quite a pity that because of internal party issues he was recalled. He was performing well. Geoff Makhubo, Mayor - City of Johannesburg

I was not notified that they are recalling one person and putting another. I am consulting with the relevant structures and will announce a replacement at a later stage. Geoff Makhubo, Mayor - City of Johannesburg

