'We've everything under control', says City of Joburg amidst repair crisis claim
City Power has disputed claims that it was facing a crisis because of a shortage of contractors to help carry out maintenance and emergency repairs in Joburg.
City Power has spent more than R1 billion over the last three years on enlisting the services of independent contractors to help existing staff.
Over the weekend, claims started circulating that the utility would not be able to handle the volume of call-outs during the storm because contracts had ended on 31 October with service providers.
City Power, however, clarified that many contracts were in fact continuing and that the utility had signed on new ones.
Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report speaks to EWN reporter Mia Lindeque to find out more.
The MMC for infrastructure's office says that City power has the capacity to deal with these power outages, and is in fact calling the DA sour grapes for circulating the statement and instilling fear in residents that they will be without electricity for an extensive period of time. have enough people.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN
The city says some of these contracts are being phased out. It's not coming to an end like the DA has alluded to. There are about 129 contractors but there are allegations that some entered of these contracts entered with the city were flagged as irregular. One contractor then took the city to court and it was confirmed that some of the contracts had to be set aside to rectify this problem.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN
City Power says they have already awarded letters of appointment to all contractors and they are going through different phases of training. One group is already working, another one is going through training and there is a third group still figuring out compliance issues. The city says the bottom line is that the DA is politicising this issue and they have everything under control.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN
The city says that it is using contractors just to complement existing City Power staff to carry out all these maintenance and work that they needed. They say this is nothing unusual, they've been doing this for years and they are only using them when it's needed.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN
Listen below for the full interview...
