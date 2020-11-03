Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:05
Man Torque: Men's sexuality, rights, and issues within the male sex work space
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr. Gordon Isaacs - Lecturer at the South African College of Applied Psychology teaching Crisis and Trauma Counseling, H
Lloyd Rugara - Sex Worker who represents Sisonke at SWEAT as National Sisonke Provincial WC COORDINATOR ¦ Founder
Today at 22:05
The U.S. Elections explained
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Francis Kornegay - a Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Global Dialogue
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Latest Local
Capitec to launch home loan service under its own brand name Capitec Bank is launching its first full home loan offering in partnership with SA Home Loans. CEO Gerrie Fourie explains. 3 November 2020 8:50 PM
What is bail? 'It is determined by gravity of the matter, seriousness of crime' Defence lawyer and former prosecutor and magistrate Marius Du Toit says the court has to weigh up a whole list of factors. 3 November 2020 5:29 PM
Joburg child author Stacey Fru nominated for international award The 13-year-old author says if she won the grand prize, she would translate her books into other African languages. 3 November 2020 4:56 PM
View all Local
US Presidential Election 2020: It's evenly poised in Florida US correspondent Simon Marks says important questions will be answered in the next few hours. 3 November 2020 5:46 PM
Former SAA board member Kwinana continues to dodge questions at Zondo commission Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of the state capture inquiry. 3 November 2020 12:53 PM
Discord over replacement of economic development MMC in Joburg Joburg mayor and Patriotic Alliance not on the same page on who will replace Lloyd Phillips following his resignation. 3 November 2020 11:29 AM
View all Politics
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline. 3 November 2020 8:01 PM
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you! Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating. 3 November 2020 8:00 PM
US vote: 'In most battleground states the polls at this moment are so tight!' Millions more Americans vote on Tuesday in the close presidential race. Bruce Whitfield interviews CNN's Julia Chatterley. 3 November 2020 6:43 PM
View all Business
When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 3 November 2020 2:34 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
How South African women are shattering the barriers to success South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 2 November 2020 12:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
How time flies! It's a year since SA won the Rugby World Cup Sportswriter Lloyd Burnard says a win against New Zealand in Wellington in 2018 was a turning point. People started having belief. 2 November 2020 6:25 PM
Amakhosi rue missed chances as Bucs win 3-0 Zakhele Lepasa Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch scored to give Pirates a three-goal advantage ahead of the second leg. 31 October 2020 5:28 PM
CSA interim board 'can hopefully steer cricket in the right direction' Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has announced that the interim board that will be in place for an initial period of three months. 30 October 2020 1:20 PM
View all Sport
When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 3 November 2020 2:34 PM
[WATCH] Family driving through end of actual rainbow goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 November 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Scientist trains magpies to exchange bottle caps for food Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 November 2020 8:20 AM
View all Entertainment
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline. 3 November 2020 8:01 PM
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you! Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating. 3 November 2020 8:00 PM
US vote: 'In most battleground states the polls at this moment are so tight!' Millions more Americans vote on Tuesday in the close presidential race. Bruce Whitfield interviews CNN's Julia Chatterley. 3 November 2020 6:43 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform. 2 November 2020 7:24 PM
'Pick companies that can survive Republicans, Democrats and pandemics' Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter (Portfolio Manager, Vestact) about the effects of the US election on the world this week. 2 November 2020 7:23 PM
View all Opinion
Former SAA board member Kwinana continues to dodge questions at Zondo commission

3 November 2020 12:53 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of the state capture inquiry.

Former South African Airways (SAA) board member and SAA Technical board chair Yakhe Kwinana is continuing her testimony at the Zondo Commission into State Capture.

On Monday Kwinana dodged questions and tested Judge Zondo's patience and used analogies about fat cakes and baking powder while attempting to explain why certain decisions were made at the airline.

RELATED: Ex SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana takes offence at being accused of corruption

The former board member said she did not know that her board approved a R1 billion five-year contract with an aviation company known as Swissport.

She thought that they were approving the terms and conditions only, she told the commission.

Her lawyer Lindelwa Mbanjwa attempted to interject as Kwinana was asked tough questions.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane who is following the commission.

It is fair to say that these past two days will be remembered by many as a whole chartered accountant giving an account of things that she didn't know were happening and denying she did.

Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

Kwinana denied that she and board chair Dudu Myeni threatened procurement official Masimba Dahwa to force him to sign the airline’s contracts with Swissport and Engen, she reports.

Listen below to the full conversation:


123rf US Elections 2020

US Presidential Election 2020: It's evenly poised in Florida

3 November 2020 5:46 PM

US correspondent Simon Marks says important questions will be answered in the next few hours.

geoffrey-makhubo-squarejpg

Discord over replacement of economic development MMC in Joburg

3 November 2020 11:29 AM

Joburg mayor and Patriotic Alliance not on the same page on who will replace Lloyd Phillips following his resignation.

water-tap-faucet-plumbing-123rf

'We have restored water in parts of Joburg that didn't have water'

3 November 2020 7:55 AM

City of Johannesburg MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Mpho Moerane gives insight on water shortages in the city.

Maize mealie grain farmer harvest agriculture 123rfbusiness 123rf

[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp

2 November 2020 7:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform.

Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to address the nation

2 November 2020 1:34 PM

As other countries are imposing hard lockdowns, the question is whether South Africa should be doing the same.

ORTAMBO_0293

Other countries are imposing hard lockdowns, should we be doing the same?

2 November 2020 1:19 PM

Wits University expert says South Africa is not in a position to afford to interrupt the performance of the economy.

201021 Bushiri ECG6

Bushiris to spend two more nights in jail as hearing postponed for Wednesday

2 November 2020 1:11 PM

Newzroom Afrika's Pelane Phakgadi says the Bushiri's immigrations papers is one of the reasons the state is opposing bail.

duduzjpg

I do not need anyone's permission to contest leadership - Duduzane Zuma

2 November 2020 11:52 AM

The businessman says in an interview from Dubai that he believes in being part of a solution to the country's problems.

191020mmusi

'DA working towards having SA that works for all and will be alternative to ANC'

2 November 2020 7:20 AM

Federal council chairperson Helen Zille reflects on the party federal congress virtual elections that happened over the weekend.

John Steenhuisen

It's official, John Steenhuisen is the new DA leader

1 November 2020 2:48 PM

Steenhuisen was competing for the top Democratic Alliance job against former youth leader Mbali Ntuli.

'We have restored water in parts of Joburg that didn't have water'

Politics

Ramaphosa misled us on UIF Ters and employers are likely to retrench - Cosatu

Local

US vote: 'In most battleground states the polls at this moment are so tight!'

Business World

Why municipalities have to join queue to get VBS money back

Local

WCED says it wasn’t consulted over amended matric exam protocols

3 November 2020 8:12 PM

The jig is up – Mbalula on theft, vandalism, sabotage of SA's rail system

3 November 2020 7:58 PM

Death toll rises as motive for a mass Gugulethu shooting remains unclear

3 November 2020 7:40 PM

