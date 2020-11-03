Former SAA board member Kwinana continues to dodge questions at Zondo commission





Former South African Airways (SAA) board member and SAA Technical board chair Yakhe Kwinana is continuing her testimony at the Zondo Commission into State Capture.

On Monday Kwinana dodged questions and tested Judge Zondo's patience and used analogies about fat cakes and baking powder while attempting to explain why certain decisions were made at the airline.

The former board member said she did not know that her board approved a R1 billion five-year contract with an aviation company known as Swissport.

She thought that they were approving the terms and conditions only, she told the commission.

Her lawyer Lindelwa Mbanjwa attempted to interject as Kwinana was asked tough questions.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane who is following the commission.

It is fair to say that these past two days will be remembered by many as a whole chartered accountant giving an account of things that she didn't know were happening and denying she did. Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

Kwinana denied that she and board chair Dudu Myeni threatened procurement official Masimba Dahwa to force him to sign the airline’s contracts with Swissport and Engen, she reports.

