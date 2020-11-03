Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:05
Man Torque: Men's sexuality, rights, and issues within the male sex work space
Today at 22:05
The U.S. Elections explained
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
Ramaphosa misled us on UIF Ters and employers are likely to retrench - Cosatu

3 November 2020 1:57 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Cosatu
Ramaphosa
UIF
UIF COVID 19
UIF TERS

Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says they have not been consulted about the cancellation of the temporary employment relief scheme.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has expressed concern over the cancellation of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF)'s Covid-19 temporary employment relief scheme (Ters).

In a statement, the union says it is a selfish and outrageous decision that needs to be rescinded immediately.

Cosatu's national spokesperson speaks to Mandy Wiener about their concerns.

What is concerning is that we were not consulted, in fact, the last time the president addressed the nation he announced that Ters was going to be extended to the end of November.

Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson - Cosatu

What is more problematic is that employers have made it clear that they are likely to retrench if Ters is shut down.

Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson - Cosatu

We also want to meet with the president because he himself misled us. He chairs the command council so he cannot pretend this decision was taken without him knowing.

Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson - Cosatu

Listen to the full interview below...


