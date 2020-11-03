Ramaphosa misled us on UIF Ters and employers are likely to retrench - Cosatu





The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has expressed concern over the cancellation of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF)'s Covid-19 temporary employment relief scheme (Ters).

In a statement, the union says it is a selfish and outrageous decision that needs to be rescinded immediately.

Cosatu's national spokesperson speaks to Mandy Wiener about their concerns.

What is concerning is that we were not consulted, in fact, the last time the president addressed the nation he announced that Ters was going to be extended to the end of November. Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson - Cosatu

What is more problematic is that employers have made it clear that they are likely to retrench if Ters is shut down. Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson - Cosatu

We also want to meet with the president because he himself misled us. He chairs the command council so he cannot pretend this decision was taken without him knowing. Sizwe Pamla, National spokesperson - Cosatu

