Did you know? Girls tend to get better grades than boys





Girls do better than boys. This is according to a new study conducted at Stellenbosch University.

The study supports the notion that girls outshine boys academically both at school and at university.

The study was conducted by Drs Nic Spaull and Hendrik van Broekhuizen from the research group on Socio-Economic Policy in the university's department of economics.

Their study titled The ‘Martha Effect’: The compounding female advantage in South African higher education was published recently in the Stellenbosch Working Paper Series of the Department of Economics and the Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University.

Speaking to Azania Mosaka, Dr Spaull explains what else they found in the study.

The data shows clearly that girls do better than boys in practically all subjects even in maths and science. Dr Nic Spaull, Education economist - Stellenbosch University

The only subject or area where boys do better is the highest achievement in maths and science. Dr Nic Spaull, Education economist - Stellenbosch University

Spaull says at the primary school level, they found that girls are a year ahead from boys in reading outcomes.

In terms of dropouts, for every 100 girls that are in matric, there are approximately 80 boys. Dr Nic Spaull, Education economist - Stellenbosch University

