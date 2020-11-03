What is bail? 'It is determined by gravity of the matter, seriousness of crime'





There is a misconception among some public citizens about what bail is and how it applies or works in the South African criminal law system. Some individuals believe that the granting of bail means that an accused pays a sum of money and then in released as if they have paid a fine for their crime, this is according to information sourced from a database.

Due to the fact that in South Africa, all accused are innocent until proven guilty beyond any reasonable doubt, all accused persons are afforded the opportunity to request bail.

As an accused person is presumed innocent until a court decides otherwise, they are sometimes afforded an opportunity to pay a sum of money not to be held in custody during the court process.

So what is bail then?

John Perlman speaks to defence lawyer and former prosecutor Marius Du Toit

Essentially the gravity of the matter, the seriousness of the crime will dictate the type of bail the bail application. The public at large thinks sometimes that there is a penal nature, a punitive nature to bail. The purpose of bail is to secure the attendance of the accused so that he can stand trial. I must find out what is the nature of the offence, whether it is murder, whether it is robbery. The rule of being granted bail is determined by the kind of things he is charged for. Marius Du Toit, Defence Lawyer, former prosecutor and magistrate

The court has to weigh up a whole list of factors listed under Section 60 of the Criminal Procedure Act. These are factors like: Is this person a flight risk? Does he have a fixed abode? Does he have work? Is he married? To what extent is he a person with interests overseas? Can he easily uproot himself and locate in another area? The court has to weigh up various factors. in order to determine should this person be granted bail. Marius Du Toit, Defence Lawyer, former prosecutor and magistrate

