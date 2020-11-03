US Presidential Election 2020: It's evenly poised in Florida





What should we be looking out for regarding the US elections as we see pictures of queues?

John Perlman speaks to US correspondent Simon Marks to find out.

We're gonna have important questions answered for the next few hours. The principal one is whether Donald Trump has been accurate in predicting that the country will be experiencing a solid majority. Simon Marks, US Correspondent

The Democrats were buoyed by the numbers of registered Democrats, people that are known to support the Democratic Party that are showing out in early voting. However, in the last few hours the Republicans in the state of Florida appear to have made up the gap that existed there and it's much more evenly poised in terms of early voting. Simon Marks, US Correspondent

