US Presidential Election 2020: It's evenly poised in Florida
What should we be looking out for regarding the US elections as we see pictures of queues?
John Perlman speaks to US correspondent Simon Marks to find out.
We're gonna have important questions answered for the next few hours. The principal one is whether Donald Trump has been accurate in predicting that the country will be experiencing a solid majority.Simon Marks, US Correspondent
The Democrats were buoyed by the numbers of registered Democrats, people that are known to support the Democratic Party that are showing out in early voting. However, in the last few hours the Republicans in the state of Florida appear to have made up the gap that existed there and it's much more evenly poised in terms of early voting.Simon Marks, US Correspondent
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Politics
Former SAA board member Kwinana continues to dodge questions at Zondo commission
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of the state capture inquiry.Read More
Discord over replacement of economic development MMC in Joburg
Joburg mayor and Patriotic Alliance not on the same page on who will replace Lloyd Phillips following his resignation.Read More
'We have restored water in parts of Joburg that didn't have water'
City of Johannesburg MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Mpho Moerane gives insight on water shortages in the city.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to address the nation
As other countries are imposing hard lockdowns, the question is whether South Africa should be doing the same.Read More
Other countries are imposing hard lockdowns, should we be doing the same?
Wits University expert says South Africa is not in a position to afford to interrupt the performance of the economy.Read More
Bushiris to spend two more nights in jail as hearing postponed for Wednesday
Newzroom Afrika's Pelane Phakgadi says the Bushiri's immigrations papers is one of the reasons the state is opposing bail.Read More
I do not need anyone's permission to contest leadership - Duduzane Zuma
The businessman says in an interview from Dubai that he believes in being part of a solution to the country's problems.Read More
'DA working towards having SA that works for all and will be alternative to ANC'
Federal council chairperson Helen Zille reflects on the party federal congress virtual elections that happened over the weekend.Read More
It's official, John Steenhuisen is the new DA leader
Steenhuisen was competing for the top Democratic Alliance job against former youth leader Mbali Ntuli.Read More