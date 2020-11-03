Why municipalities have to join queue to get VBS money back





Municipalities who lost money in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal have to join the queue to get their money back.

According to the South African Reserve Bank, municipalities have submitted claims totalling R1.5 billion to the liquidator.

The municipalities money went missing in the so-called “Great Bank Heist” that led to the collapse of VBS in 2018 and the arrest of several of its former executives in recent months.

John Perlman speaks to VBS liquidator Anoosh Rooplal to find to out the process of getting the money back.

The municipalities were the largest set of creditors, followed by retail depositors who are individuals, stokvels and so on. Anoosh Rooplal, VBS liquidator

RELATED: 'After former VBS CFO's conviction, they'll go after the politicians soon'

Once the claims are lodged, the process is then for me as the liquidator to access those claims against the records and books of the bank for accuracy and legitimacy. Anoosh Rooplal, VBS liquidator

Listen to the rest of the interview below...