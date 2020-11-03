US vote: 'In most battleground states the polls at this moment are so tight!'
Millions of voters in the US finally headed to the polls on Tuesday.
They'll add their voice to the approximately 100 million early voters that have already cast their ballots.
The outcome of the election will have a far-reaching impact on America and the rest of the world.
Opinion polls notwithstanding, is the race between incumbent Republican Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden still too close to call?
And is there likely to be a repeat of the electoral college upset of Hillary Clinton in 2016?
The Money Show gets input from Julia Chatterley, CNN International anchor and correspondent.
When we look at the US election we have to remember this is not just millions of people going to cast their vote and whoever gets the most votes wins. It comes down to key battleground states and Florida is of course crucial to that, but across most of these states the polls at this moment are so tight.Julia Chatterley, Anchor and correspondent - CNN
I think you're a very brave person if you call it one way or the other now, Biden or Donald Trump.Julia Chatterley, Anchor and correspondent - CNN
It's all about the race for 270 electoral college votes. That's why it comes down to these critical states like Florida, like Minnesota, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia...Julia Chatterley, Anchor and correspondent - CNN
The game changer this time around, particularly in the face of Covid, is that almost 100 million people voted early, she says.
You've got the complication of dealing with people that vote on the day... the mail-in vote counting. We don't know this time around how quickly we're going to get a sense of who's won and over what time horizon...Julia Chatterley, Anchor and correspondent - CNN
Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:
More from Business
Capitec to launch home loan service under its own brand name
Capitec Bank is launching its first full home loan offering in partnership with SA Home Loans. CEO Gerrie Fourie explains.Read More
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA
As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline.Read More
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you!
Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating.Read More
When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable
South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below!Read More
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth
Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform.Read More
'Pick companies that can survive Republicans, Democrats and pandemics'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter (Portfolio Manager, Vestact) about the effects of the US election on the world this week.Read More
Ex SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana takes offence at being accused of corruption
She denies accusations that she took R4.3 million in bribes. Bruce Whitfield interviews EWN reporter Nthakoana NgataneRead More
Aspen Pharmacare shares up 11% on Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson
Investors on the JSE are clamouring for Aspen shares. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Stephen Saad.Read More
How South African women are shattering the barriers to success
South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below!Read More
More from World
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA
As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline.Read More
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you!
Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating.Read More
Prospect of crisis if Trump doesn't accept election result - Pundit
University of Johannesburg politics and international relations professor Siphamandla Zondi reflects on the US elections.Read More
'Pick companies that can survive Republicans, Democrats and pandemics'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter (Portfolio Manager, Vestact) about the effects of the US election on the world this week.Read More
Biden said to be leading US polls 'but we'll know results on Wednesday morning'
US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says no one wins simply by popular votes but that electoral votes are ones that count.Read More
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign
Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses?
Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race.Read More
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus
Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus.Read More
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work
My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation).Read More
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9%
The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries.Read More