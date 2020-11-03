Joburg child author Stacey Fru nominated for international award
13-year-old Stacey Fru is reaching for the stars.
The Joburg-based literacy whizz has been shortlisted for the International Children’s Peace Prize 2020 from among 142 entrants from 42 countries.
Fru has won more than 20 international and national awards and recognitions to date.
Speaking to John Perlman, Fru says The Stacey Fru Foundation focuses on child safety, security and literacy.
If I was to win the 100 000 euros, I would fund my writing project.Stacey Fru, Award-Winning child Author
I want my books to be translated into various African languages so there can be a wider outreach.Stacey Fru, Award-Winning child Author
The International Children’s Peace Prize seeks to honour children who have made a special effort to promote children’s rights and better the situation of vulnerable children.
At the end of the month, the three finalists will be announced by patron of The International Children’s Peace Prize and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Desmond Tutu.
Listen to the full interview below...
