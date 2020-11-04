'Closeness in presidential race reflects the dividedness in American politics'
Millions of Americans have taken to the polls to elect their chosen president between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in a very close race.
Even though election results in some states have been called in this tight race, results in states like North Carolina could be delayed after some locations have extended voting.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Feature Story correspondent Jagruti Dave to give us the latest on the US elections.
The polls were showing a majority for Joe Biden and maybe the democrats were dreaming that it would be a landslide but what we are seeing is an incredibly close contest.Jagruti Dave, Correspondent - Feature Story
It is a tight race that could come down to states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and North Carolina, Donald Trump needs Florida in order to have a pathway to the White House. The closeness in presidential race reflects the dividedness in American politics.Jagruti Dave, Correspondent - Feature Story
This election is about two very different visions of America as much as it is about these two men who are seeking the highest office in the country, she says.
Listen below to the full conversation:
