Bushiris granted R200,000 bail each in fraud, money laundering matter
JOHANNESBURG - Self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, and his wife Mary have been granted bail of R200,000 each by the Pretoria Magistrates Court.
They were arrested last month for fraud, theft and money laundering to the value of over R100 million, along with their three co-accused.
Co-accused Landiwe Ntlokoane has also been granted bail of R100,000 while accused number two in the matter has also been granted bail of R20,000.
#Bushiri their co-accused Landiwe Ntlokoane has also been granted bail of R100 000. Accused number 2 in the matter has also been granted bail of R20 000. KM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 4, 2020
Since their arrest, the leaders of the Enlightened Gathering Church spent two weeks behind bars.
Bushiri's supporters have been gathering outside court since the beginning of the bail hearings, insisting he and his wife have done nothing wrong.
This article first appeared on EWN : Bushiris granted R200,000 bail each in fraud, money laundering matter
