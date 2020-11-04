Bushiris granted R200,000 bail each in fraud, money laundering matter

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
EWN: Anti-foreigner action
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 15:50
Church leaders deceiving their followers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Dr Pixie du Toit, criminologist
Today at 16:20
The sound of Corona virus
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Mark Temple, Senior Lecturer in Molecular Biology at the School of Science at Western Sydney University
Today at 16:40
Mboro and Bushiri supporters clash outside court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prophet Paseka Motsoeneng
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness :
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:20
US election results
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Attica Scott,State Representative Kentucky House District 41
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
South Africans are buying property like it's a Black Friday sale
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Samuel Seeff - Chairman at Seeff Properties
Today at 18:48
South African in New York observing tense US elections
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Itumeleng Mahabane - Managing Partner at Brunswick Group.
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - ANT Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Consumer Ninja : CART AN01, 07' 09" - Rise in Digital Consumerism
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Carlo Gonzaga
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Carlo Gonzaga - non-executive director at Fiamme Holdings
Warning: Thunderstorms and flooding could hit Gauteng, low-lying areas at risk Disaster Risk Reduction forecaster Elizabeth Webester says residents should expect a 60% chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms. 4 November 2020 1:58 PM
Integration of Metrorail and Gautrain 'a possibility' and province has capacity According to MEC Jacob Mamabolo, people want trains but they say they are not accessible. 4 November 2020 11:47 AM
Bushiris granted R200,000 bail each in fraud, money laundering matter They were arrested last month for fraud, theft and money laundering to the value of over R100 million, along with their three co-a... 4 November 2020 11:04 AM
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline. 3 November 2020 8:01 PM
US Presidential Election 2020: It's evenly poised in Florida US correspondent Simon Marks says important questions will be answered in the next few hours. 3 November 2020 5:46 PM
Former SAA board member Kwinana continues to dodge questions at Zondo commission Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of the state capture inquiry. 3 November 2020 12:53 PM
Capitec to launch home loan service under its own brand name Capitec Bank is launching its first full home loan offering in partnership with SA Home Loans. CEO Gerrie Fourie explains. 3 November 2020 8:50 PM
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you! Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating. 3 November 2020 8:00 PM
US vote: 'In most battleground states the polls at this moment are so tight!' Millions more Americans vote on Tuesday in the close presidential race. Bruce Whitfield interviews CNN's Julia Chatterley. 3 November 2020 6:43 PM
When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 3 November 2020 2:34 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe's - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
How South African women are shattering the barriers to success South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 2 November 2020 12:32 PM
CSA interim board putting systems in place to ensure cricket is back on track Chair Judge Zak Yacoob says he can make an assurance that what happened in the past won't happen again. 4 November 2020 2:33 PM
How time flies! It's a year since SA won the Rugby World Cup Sportswriter Lloyd Burnard says a win against New Zealand in Wellington in 2018 was a turning point. People started having belief. 2 November 2020 6:25 PM
Amakhosi rue missed chances as Bucs win 3-0 Zakhele Lepasa Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch scored to give Pirates a three-goal advantage ahead of the second leg. 31 October 2020 5:28 PM
[WATCH] A new foot-operated vending machine has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 November 2020 8:51 AM
[WATCH] Bizarre moment as whale pushing Kayaker out the way goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 November 2020 8:50 AM
When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 3 November 2020 2:34 PM
'US vote to go either way, it could be Biden victory or second term for Trump' Pundits dissect the intricacies of the razor-tight race in the American presidential elections. 4 November 2020 12:57 PM
'Closeness in presidential race reflects the dividedness in American politics' Feature Story correspondent Jagruti Dave reflects on the tight race for the White House between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. 4 November 2020 7:31 AM
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline. 3 November 2020 8:01 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you! Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating. 3 November 2020 8:00 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe's - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA's Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa's failing land reform. 2 November 2020 7:24 PM
Bushiris granted R200,000 bail each in fraud, money laundering matter

4 November 2020 11:04 AM
by Eyewitness News
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri
Shepherd Bushiri
Mary Bushiri
They were arrested last month for fraud, theft and money laundering to the value of over R100 million, along with their three co-accused.

Downpour rain black umbrella 123rf weather 123rWeather

Warning: Thunderstorms and flooding could hit Gauteng, low-lying areas at risk

4 November 2020 1:58 PM

Disaster Risk Reduction forecaster Elizabeth Webester says residents should expect a 60% chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Metrorail train Kalk Bay Station Cape Town 123rftransport 123rflocal 123rf

Integration of Metrorail and Gautrain 'a possibility' and province has capacity

4 November 2020 11:47 AM

According to MEC Jacob Mamabolo, people want trains but they say they are not accessible.

capitec bank

Capitec to launch home loan service under its own brand name

3 November 2020 8:50 PM

Capitec Bank is launching its first full home loan offering in partnership with SA Home Loans. CEO Gerrie Fourie explains.

190206shepherd-bushiri-supporters07jpg

What is bail? 'It is determined by gravity of the matter, seriousness of crime'

3 November 2020 5:29 PM

Defence lawyer and former prosecutor and magistrate Marius Du Toit says the court has to weigh up a whole list of factors.

eilivx6wsaejt2bjpg

Joburg child author Stacey Fru nominated for international award

3 November 2020 4:56 PM

The 13-year-old author says if she won the grand prize, she would translate her books into other African languages.

20182210 VBS_9.jpg

Why municipalities have to join queue to get VBS money back

3 November 2020 4:33 PM

VBS Mutual Bank liquidator Anoosh Rooplal says municipalities have claimed for a total of R1.5 billion.

Children pupils back to school Grade 1 123rfeducation 123lifestyle 123rf

Did you know? Girls tend to get better grades than boys

3 November 2020 2:50 PM

Dr Nic Spaull gives details on The ‘Martha Effect’: The compounding female advantage in South African higher education study.

UIF

Ramaphosa misled us on UIF Ters and employers are likely to retrench - Cosatu

3 November 2020 1:57 PM

Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says they have not been consulted about the cancellation of the temporary employment relief scheme.

City Power

'We've everything under control', says City of Joburg amidst repair crisis claim

3 November 2020 1:17 PM

The city says that it is using contractors to complement existing City Power staff to carry out maintenance and needed work.

SAA

Ex SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana takes offence at being accused of corruption

2 November 2020 6:35 PM

She denies accusations that she took R4.3 million in bribes. Bruce Whitfield interviews EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane

Warning: Thunderstorms and flooding could hit Gauteng, low-lying areas at risk

Local

US vote: 'In most battleground states the polls at this moment are so tight!'

Business World

'Closeness in presidential race reflects the dividedness in American politics'

World

EWN Highlights

US ELECTION LIVE BLOG: No winner determined yet, millions of votes being counted

4 November 2020 3:16 PM

GALLERY: The US election, from the campaigns to the voting

4 November 2020 2:49 PM

Cape murders: Parly’s police committee calls for arrests in Gugs mass shooting

4 November 2020 2:34 PM

