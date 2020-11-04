Integration of Metrorail and Gautrain 'a possibility' and province has capacity
MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo says the recently laughed Smart Mobility 2030 plan seeks to eradicate transport challenges and use transport as a catalyst to boost the economy of the province.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela Mamabolo says there is a proposal to dissolve Prasa.
He says if the policy was to be finalised, Gauteng is the one province that is better positioned to run Metrorail effectively.
It may not serve the public well if we were to integrate all public transport in Gauteng which we are going to do very quick and fast and then you remain with Metrorail isolated.Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Transport
People want trains and people prefer trains but they say trains are not available and not accessible.Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Transport
Mamabolo says there is no debate about the province's capacity to run the integrated transport system.
Gautrain Management Agency chief operating officer William Dachs says the integration of Metrorail and Gautrain is a possibility.
Technically integration is possible. Metrorail system is a legacy one and it was left behind.William Dachs, Chief Operating Officer - Gautrain Management Agency
Listen to the full interview below...
