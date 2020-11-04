CSA interim board putting systems in place to ensure cricket is back on track





Cricket SA's interim board is getting down to business. It met on Monday to tackle a number of issues that we know have been plaguing the organisation.

CSA released a statement yesterday saying its main aim was to restore public confidence in the game among all ist stakeholders, particularly the players, media and the cricket-loving public.

Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report speaks to Judge Zak Yacoob, chair of the new Cricket South Africa interim board

This appointment is a hospital pass. As a board, we've met twice already on Friday and Monday. We have decided to ensure that do all we can to put in place structures that are fair, honest at all levels and are also flexible. The most important thing for South Africa is for cricket to run properly. I don't believe it's about individuals because a good system could control a few bad individuals. Judge Zak Yacoob, Chair of the new Cricket South Africa interim board

The situation is quite bad but systems have to be put in place. Our main objective is to make sure that cricket starts running. Judge Zak Yacoob, Chair of the new Cricket South Africa interim board

I can't assure you that what happened in the past won't happen again. All I can say is that we will do our absolute best to ensure that things are put right. While some terrible things may happen in the future, they will never be at the proportion into which they have been in the past four years or so. Judge Zak Yacoob, Chair of the new Cricket South Africa interim board

