'US vote to go either way, it could be Biden victory or second term for Trump'





It is going down to the wire in the United States presidential election between incumbent Donald Trump and contender Joe Biden.

It is razor tight as vote counting continues with crucial swing states still outstanding.

It is a long process with Trump already claiming victory and claimed the election has been stolen promising to go to the Supreme Court to stop the vote counting.

Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report chats to US correspondent Rachel Silverman and Independent Elections analyst Dawie Scholtz to give more insight on the elections.

Some states are counting the votes and some states have stopped counting and will continue in the morning. Rachel Silverman, Correspondent - USA

She says the race is still very close in the states that have been declared and there is no official word on five of the battlegrounds.

The vote could really go either way - it could be a Biden victory or a second term for Trump. Rachel Silverman, Correspondent - USA

Scholtz says the race is super close and the results will go down to the wire.

Listen below to Scholtz's interview:

Listen below to Silverman interview: