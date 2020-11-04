Warning: Thunderstorms and flooding could hit Gauteng, low-lying areas at risk





The South African Weather Service is warning residents of possible floods due to heavy rain for Wednesday evening and Thursday.

Speaking to Mandy Weiner, Disaster Risk Reduction forecaster Elizabeth Webester says residents should expect a 60% chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Tomorrow is looking like a good rainy day. Elizabeth Webester, Forecaster- Disaster Risk Reduction

The warning is for low-lying areas, the areas that usually have floods and low bridges. We are asking the general public to please avoid them at all costs. Elizabeth Webester, Forecaster- Disaster Risk Reduction

Listen to the full interview below...