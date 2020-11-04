Understanding the role and liabilities of board of directors
With the recent coverage of Steinhoff, EOH, MultiChoice and revelations at the state capture commission, many people have been wondering what the duties of a board of directors are.
Azania Mosaka speaks to Institute of Directors chartered director and technical advisor Advocate Fay Mukaddam about the liabilities of the board of directors and what they are appointed or hired to do.
The board is actually the custodian of governance of any organisation.Advocate Fay Mukaddam, Chartered director and technical advisor - Institute of Directors
Mukaddam says the board is appointed to set the strategic direction, monitor, and take timeous corrective action.
She adds that the board is at a high level on behalf of all the stakeholders of an entity which include the shareholders.
Once the board sets the strategy, management then gives us the implementation plan on how that is going to happen.Advocate Fay Mukaddam, Chartered director and technical advisor - Institute of Directors
The board then monitors whether these things are being delivered upon, whether the company is delivering and if not then take timeous action.Advocate Fay Mukaddam, Chartered director and technical advisor - Institute of Directors
Listen to the full interview below...
