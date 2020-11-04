UN and KwaZulu-Natal government condemn violence, looting of foreign-owned shops





Actions by members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) have been condemned by lawmakers in KwaZulu-Natal.

Businesses owned by foreign nations in the Durban CBD were shut down on Tuesday when MKMVA members and homeless people went on the rampage, closing down foreign-owned businesses.

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma gives an update.

We have had the eThekwini mayor, United Nations commissioner for human rights, the speaker of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature all of them condemning the violence and the looting of foreign-owned shops that took place yesterday and Monday. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

They are saying that these foreign nationals are stealing jobs, they also say they are bringing drugs into South Africa. If they should leave, South Africa would not have a drug problem and the unemployment problem would be resolved. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...