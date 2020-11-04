Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory





Tensions are building in the US as the winner of the presidential election remains unclear after Tuesday's vote.

The outcome hangs on the vote count in a number of "battleground" states.

Despite this reality, Republican incumbent Donald Trump earlier declared victory and demanded that counting be stopped.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden's campaign has called Trump's statements "outrageous".

The huge number of outstanding postal votes could also be pivotal in deciding the outcome.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, Chief Executive of the South African Institute of International Affairs (Saiia).

Some of the key swing states that are still in play... are part of those mail-in ballot challenges. Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, Chief Executive - South African Institute of International Affairs

The federal judge a couple of days ago made it very clear that the postal service needed to get its act together and trace the 300,000-odd postal ballots that hadn't actually been scanned yet... Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, Chief Executive - South African Institute of International Affairs

It's a big concern probably particularly for the Democrats because many of their supporters actually voted ahead of the election and not on the election day as the Republicans have. Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, Chief Executive - South African Institute of International Affairs

Sidiropoulos says Trump certainly "did his bit" to remove resources from the US postal service.

While postal votes are nothing new, the logistical challenge at the moment is because of the significant number this time around.

Between them and early votes it's over 102 million which is nearly 75% of the total votes cast in 2016! Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, Chief Executive - South African Institute of International Affairs

I am sure over the course of the next couple of days there will be a number of challenges which will go to court. Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, Chief Executive - South African Institute of International Affairs

What is clear to date is that Biden still has the popular vote by a margin of I think 2.5 million... If Biden loses It would be the third time in this century where the results of the election have gone against the popular vote... Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, Chief Executive - South African Institute of International Affairs

Whitfield also speaks to Itumeleng Mahabane, former journalist and a partner at the Brunswick Group.

Is American democracy in trouble?

What you've seen is probably one of the best responses to democracy that you've seen ever seen anywhere... a huge turnout... people chose the ballot to take each other on... Itumeleng Mahabane, Partner - Brunswick Group

At the same time it means that almost half of the country chose somebody whose approach... such as lying and undermining every fabric that the institution of democracy's built on... and America is happy to destroy it... Itumeleng Mahabane, Partner - Brunswick Group

You have to ask: what do the people who vote for him (Trump), what kind of society do they think they will live in? Itumeleng Mahabane, Partner - Brunswick Group

