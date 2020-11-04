Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
SAPS has fired from crooked lieutenant-generals to constables - Commissioner National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole says they have fired two lieutenant-generals. 4 November 2020 6:12 PM
UN and KwaZulu-Natal government condemn violence, looting of foreign-owned shops EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the situation is calm and businesses are opened after actions by MKMVA and homeless people. 4 November 2020 5:02 PM
View all Local
Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!' Dudu Myeni opted not to 'incriminate' herself on Wednesday. She might as well not have bothered to appear! says Bruce Whitfield. 4 November 2020 8:52 PM
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline. 3 November 2020 8:01 PM
US Presidential Election 2020: It's evenly poised in Florida US correspondent Simon Marks says important questions will be answered in the next few hours. 3 November 2020 5:46 PM
View all Politics
The Ant Group may become the most valuable IPO in history At the moment, the IPO has been postponed, this is the story of how we got here. 4 November 2020 7:15 PM
Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a bit of competition goes a long way, says Bruce Whitfield. 4 November 2020 7:15 PM
Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory The US presidential race still seems neck and neck, but Donald Trump wants vote counting to stop. Analysis on The Money Show. 4 November 2020 6:56 PM
View all Business
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you! Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating. 3 November 2020 8:00 PM
When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 3 November 2020 2:34 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA interim board putting systems in place to ensure cricket is back on track Chair Judge Zak Yacoob says he can make an assurance that what happened in the past won't happen again. 4 November 2020 2:33 PM
How time flies! It's a year since SA won the Rugby World Cup Sportswriter Lloyd Burnard says a win against New Zealand in Wellington in 2018 was a turning point. People started having belief. 2 November 2020 6:25 PM
Amakhosi rue missed chances as Bucs win 3-0 Zakhele Lepasa Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch scored to give Pirates a three-goal advantage ahead of the second leg. 31 October 2020 5:28 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] A new foot-operated vending machine has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 November 2020 8:51 AM
[WATCH] Bizarre moment as whale pushing Kayaker out the way goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 November 2020 8:50 AM
When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 3 November 2020 2:34 PM
View all Entertainment
Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a bit of competition goes a long way, says Bruce Whitfield. 4 November 2020 7:15 PM
Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory The US presidential race still seems neck and neck, but Donald Trump wants vote counting to stop. Analysis on The Money Show. 4 November 2020 6:56 PM
'US vote to go either way, it could be Biden victory or second term for Trump' Pundits dissect the intricacies of the razor-tight race in the American presidential elections. 4 November 2020 6:08 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline. 3 November 2020 8:01 PM
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you! Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating. 3 November 2020 8:00 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales'

4 November 2020 7:54 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Property market
Personal finance
home loans
Property
Mortgage
interest rate
Buying property
Seeff Properties
Samuel Seeff
residential property market
Seeff Property Group

The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties).

There were nearly 10,000 more residential property transactions in September this year than last year.

"Everybody is talking up property at the moment!" exclaims Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

While it must be said that interest rates are at a record low, is this rebound not counter-intuitive under the circumstances of 2020?

RELATED: Looking to buy your first property? Now's the time, say the experts...

Whitfield gets some answers from Samuel Seeff, chairperson of Seeff Properties.

It's not what was expected coming into lockdown and Covid, but with the significant interest rate drops the market has really taken off.

Samuel Seeff, Chair - Seeff Properties

Seeff talks of "a tale of two markets".

There's a big demand coming in at specific market points... It's the R3 million and below where all the activity is taking place... and then we have a quieter period above R3 million and then the R10 million and plus has become quite slow right around the country.

Samuel Seeff, Chair - Seeff Properties

What we're seeing in that market [R10 million plus] is a question of sentiment and the sentiment at the moment is still nowhere near the level that we would like to see in terms of positivity.

Samuel Seeff, Chair - Seeff Properties

What people in that bracket are concerned about includes the impact of Covid, the stability of the rand and the future of South Africa.

It's a "wait and see" scenario.

At the lower end you'll find a balanced market which is unusual, he says.

You've got a good level of sellers coming on to the market and you've got good steady demand, that's what we call a balanced market. That's preventing prices from moving up too quickly.

Samuel Seeff, Chair - Seeff Properties

He notes this might change by the second quarter of 2021

Seeff expects another interest rate cut before it's increased.

I think the economy would benefit from it and that would further help stimulate the property market which I think is good for all!

Samuel Seeff, Chair - Seeff Properties

It fuels the positive sentiment... A great deal of these new mortgages are for first-time home buyers, and that age is decreasing... from 35 down to 34/33 years old...

Samuel Seeff, Chair - Seeff Properties

Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:


4 November 2020 7:54 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Property market
Personal finance
home loans
Property
Mortgage
interest rate
Buying property
Seeff Properties
Samuel Seeff
residential property market
Seeff Property Group

More from Business

Raymond

Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!'

4 November 2020 8:52 PM

Dudu Myeni opted not to 'incriminate' herself on Wednesday. She might as well not have bothered to appear! says Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ant Group logo 2020

The Ant Group may become the most valuable IPO in history

4 November 2020 7:15 PM

At the moment, the IPO has been postponed, this is the story of how we got here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

volkswagen-idjpg

Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China

4 November 2020 7:15 PM

As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a bit of competition goes a long way, says Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

donald-trumpjpg

Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory

4 November 2020 6:56 PM

The US presidential race still seems neck and neck, but Donald Trump wants vote counting to stop. Analysis on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

capitec bank

Capitec to launch home loan service under its own brand name

3 November 2020 8:50 PM

Capitec Bank is launching its first full home loan offering in partnership with SA Home Loans. CEO Gerrie Fourie explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

us-sa-flagsjpg

US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA

3 November 2020 8:01 PM

As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

burger-kingjpg

Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you!

3 November 2020 8:00 PM

Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

us-electionjpg

US vote: 'In most battleground states the polls at this moment are so tight!'

3 November 2020 6:43 PM

Millions more Americans vote on Tuesday in the close presidential race. Bruce Whitfield interviews CNN's Julia Chatterley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

momentum-thumbnail-4jpg

When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable

3 November 2020 2:34 PM

South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SoniaMathewBooth-jpg.JPG

I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth

2 November 2020 8:16 PM

Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Missing Image Placeholder

SAPS has fired from crooked lieutenant-generals to constables - Commissioner

4 November 2020 6:12 PM

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole says they have fired two lieutenant-generals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MKMVA

UN and KwaZulu-Natal government condemn violence, looting of foreign-owned shops

4 November 2020 5:02 PM

EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the situation is calm and businesses are opened after actions by MKMVA and homeless people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

insurance-medical-aid-forms-compensation-claim-business-indemnity-123rf

Understanding the role and liabilities of board of directors

4 November 2020 4:04 PM

Advocate Fay Mukaddam says the board is actually the custodian of governance of any organisation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Downpour rain black umbrella 123rf weather 123rWeather

Warning: Thunderstorms and flooding could hit Gauteng, low-lying areas at risk

4 November 2020 1:58 PM

Disaster Risk Reduction forecaster Elizabeth Webester says residents should expect a 60% chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Metrorail train Kalk Bay Station Cape Town 123rftransport 123rflocal 123rf

Integration of Metrorail and Gautrain 'a possibility' and province has capacity

4 November 2020 11:47 AM

According to MEC Jacob Mamabolo, people want trains but they say they are not accessible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

201104-bushiri-court-edjpg

Bushiris granted R200,000 bail each in fraud, money laundering matter

4 November 2020 11:04 AM

They were arrested last month for fraud, theft and money laundering to the value of over R100 million, along with their three co-accused.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

capitec bank

Capitec to launch home loan service under its own brand name

3 November 2020 8:50 PM

Capitec Bank is launching its first full home loan offering in partnership with SA Home Loans. CEO Gerrie Fourie explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190206shepherd-bushiri-supporters07jpg

What is bail? 'It is determined by gravity of the matter, seriousness of crime'

3 November 2020 5:29 PM

Defence lawyer and former prosecutor and magistrate Marius Du Toit says the court has to weigh up a whole list of factors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eilivx6wsaejt2bjpg

Joburg child author Stacey Fru nominated for international award

3 November 2020 4:56 PM

The 13-year-old author says if she won the grand prize, she would translate her books into other African languages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20182210 VBS_9.jpg

Why municipalities have to join queue to get VBS money back

3 November 2020 4:33 PM

VBS Mutual Bank liquidator Anoosh Rooplal says municipalities have claimed for a total of R1.5 billion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

burger-kingjpg

Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you!

3 November 2020 8:00 PM

Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

momentum-thumbnail-4jpg

When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable

3 November 2020 2:34 PM

South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SoniaMathewBooth-jpg.JPG

I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth

2 November 2020 8:16 PM

Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

momentum-thumbnail-2jpg

How South African women are shattering the barriers to success

2 November 2020 12:32 PM

South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

momentum-thumbnail-2jpg

This is what it looks like when a woman owns her success

2 November 2020 8:00 AM

South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

momentum-thumbnail-3jpg

Why are powerful women who own their success considered arrogant?

2 November 2020 8:00 AM

South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

happy-moneyjpg

Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things

29 October 2020 8:43 PM

There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TikTok 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rfworld 123rflifestyle

TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company

29 October 2020 8:24 PM

You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160316SA-Airlink.jpg

Airlink spreads its wings with name change, new ties with international carriers

27 October 2020 6:52 PM

'SA Airlink' is now officially 'Airlink'. CEO Rodger Foster says the airline's addressing market gaps left by SAA and Comair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

miss-sa-shudu-musidajpg

Shudufhadzo Musida is the new Miss SA

24 October 2020 8:13 PM

The 24-year-old from Limpopo wins a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3-million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SAPS has fired from crooked lieutenant-generals to constables - Commissioner

Local

Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory

Business World

Warning: Thunderstorms and flooding could hit Gauteng, low-lying areas at risk

Local

EWN Highlights

Kanye West receives some 60,000 votes, hints at 2024 White House bid

4 November 2020 8:42 PM

Difficult day for Zondo as Myeni refuses to respond to key questions

4 November 2020 7:24 PM

UNHCR condemns growing xenophobic attacks in KZN

4 November 2020 7:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA