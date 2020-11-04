Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!'
"Ms Myeni, Do you know what fraud is?"
"Chairperson, may I not respond in case I incriminate myself."
That was part of the exchange between Dudu Myeni (former SAA chairperson) and evidence leader Kate Hofmeyr at the Zondo Commission on Wednesday.
Myeni's appearance via Zoom was plagued by a host of technical issues like problems with her laptop charger and cellphone signal.
RELATED: Dudu Myeni Zooms into Zondo and invokes right to silence
"She might as well not have bothered!" exclaims Bruce Whitfield.
Has corruption become a national sport in South Africa?
Whitfield interviews Zaakir Mohamed, Director and Head of Corporate Investigations and Forensics at CMS South Africa.
When it comes to issues of fraud and corruption those are issues and risks that all businesses face, and it's a problem that all jurisdictions globally are facing... the reason why we are seeing so much of it is because in the last couple of years there have been so many reports coming out...Zaakir Mohamed, Director and Head of Corporate Investigations and Forensics - CMS South Africa
It does create the perception that it's rampant and out of control...Zaakir Mohamed, Director and Head of Corporate Investigations and Forensics - CMS South Africa
Surely the quality of appointments in senior positions is vital?
It's important to be cognisant of your fiduciary duties when you take up these particular kinds of positions because it does come with a commensurate level of responsibility.Zaakir Mohamed, Director and Head of Corporate Investigations and Forensics - CMS South Africa
Corruption's become a national sport! If we had to go to the Olympics and we went with the 'shoot yourself in the foot' team we would win gold and if we took a corruption team to Olympics I think we'd get medals...Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Can we pull ourselves back from the corruption brink?
Mohamed's answer is an unequivocal "yes".
The important point to bear in mind is that all organisations have a responsibility or a role to play to eradicate incidents of fraud and corruption.Zaakir Mohamed, Director and Head of Corporate Investigations and Forensics - CMS South Africa
The starting point is or organisations to robust anti-corruption compliance programmes says Mohamed, but Whitfield interrupts:
"That's nice in theory Zaakir - I mean we just need to start throwing bad guys in jail!"
I agree with you that we need to start doing things properly from a compliance point of view... but until we start seeing people actually going to jail for fraud and for corruption... this is a losing battle, surely.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Absolutely, and I think if we can compare it to a jurisdiction like the United States when it comes to the enforcement of the US Foreign Corrupt Practises Act... they are quite robust in the enforcement of that legislation and that certainly goes quite a long way...Zaakir Mohamed, Director and Head of Corporate Investigations and Forensics - CMS South Africa
Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:
More from Business
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales'
The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties).Read More
The Ant Group may become the most valuable IPO in history
At the moment, the IPO has been postponed, this is the story of how we got here.Read More
Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China
As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a bit of competition goes a long way, says Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory
The US presidential race still seems neck and neck, but Donald Trump wants vote counting to stop. Analysis on The Money Show.Read More
Capitec to launch home loan service under its own brand name
Capitec Bank is launching its first full home loan offering in partnership with SA Home Loans. CEO Gerrie Fourie explains.Read More
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA
As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline.Read More
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you!
Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating.Read More
US vote: 'In most battleground states the polls at this moment are so tight!'
Millions more Americans vote on Tuesday in the close presidential race. Bruce Whitfield interviews CNN's Julia Chatterley.Read More
When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable
South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below!Read More
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth
Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).Read More
More from Politics
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA
As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline.Read More
US Presidential Election 2020: It's evenly poised in Florida
US correspondent Simon Marks says important questions will be answered in the next few hours.Read More
Former SAA board member Kwinana continues to dodge questions at Zondo commission
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update of the state capture inquiry.Read More
Discord over replacement of economic development MMC in Joburg
Joburg mayor and Patriotic Alliance not on the same page on who will replace Lloyd Phillips following his resignation.Read More
'We have restored water in parts of Joburg that didn't have water'
City of Johannesburg MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Mpho Moerane gives insight on water shortages in the city.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to address the nation
As other countries are imposing hard lockdowns, the question is whether South Africa should be doing the same.Read More
Other countries are imposing hard lockdowns, should we be doing the same?
Wits University expert says South Africa is not in a position to afford to interrupt the performance of the economy.Read More
Bushiris to spend two more nights in jail as hearing postponed for Wednesday
Newzroom Afrika's Pelane Phakgadi says the Bushiri's immigrations papers is one of the reasons the state is opposing bail.Read More
I do not need anyone's permission to contest leadership - Duduzane Zuma
The businessman says in an interview from Dubai that he believes in being part of a solution to the country's problems.Read More