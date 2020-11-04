Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China
Volkswagen is making a push into the electric vehicle market in China, taking on the likes of Tesla.
The German carmaker has launched two ID.4 electric sport-utility vehicle models - the ID.4 CROZZ and ID.4 X.
The ID. family will be a game changer for the auto market says Stephan Wöllenstein, CEO of Volkswagen Group China.
"We want the ID. family to become the default choice for most Chinese customers, in turn taking us towards a carbon-neutral future... By 2023, we will introduce a total of 8 ID. models to China!"
“你好, ID.4!”… finally we can say hello in person to the most important new Volkswagen model of the year for the China market", says Stephan Wöllenstein, CEO of Volkswagen Group China, on @LinkedIn.https://t.co/xRBRsnKdXO— Volkswagen News (@volkswagen) November 3, 2020
Chris Bishop is the head of programming at CNBC Africa and now founding editor of new online publication Billionaire Tomorrow.
One South African-raised billionaire (trillionaire?) Bishop is keeping an eye on, is Tesla co-founder Elon Musk.
RELATED: Elon Musk becomes 4th richest person in the world – he’s now worth R1.7 trillion
Musk seems to make news every day says Bishop, and now Volkswagen is moving into his territory in China.
They [Volkswagen] had that controversy a couple of years ago with the emissions on their petrol cars and now they're going to electric cars. They're putting them into China to compete with these Tesla cars there.Chris Bishop, Head of programming - CNBC Africa
He [Musk] thinks he's going to make a fortune in the next couple of years. It might be quite interesting to see what the old-school German company can do!Chris Bishop, Head of programming - CNBC Africa
As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a little bit of competition goes a long way.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Listen to the conversation with Bishop on Africa Business News Focus (skip to 5:32 for Volkswagen):
More from Business
Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!'
Dudu Myeni opted not to 'incriminate' herself on Wednesday. She might as well not have bothered to appear! says Bruce Whitfield.Read More
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales'
The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties).Read More
The Ant Group may become the most valuable IPO in history
At the moment, the IPO has been postponed, this is the story of how we got here.Read More
Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory
The US presidential race still seems neck and neck, but Donald Trump wants vote counting to stop. Analysis on The Money Show.Read More
Capitec to launch home loan service under its own brand name
Capitec Bank is launching its first full home loan offering in partnership with SA Home Loans. CEO Gerrie Fourie explains.Read More
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA
As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline.Read More
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you!
Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating.Read More
US vote: 'In most battleground states the polls at this moment are so tight!'
Millions more Americans vote on Tuesday in the close presidential race. Bruce Whitfield interviews CNN's Julia Chatterley.Read More
When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable
South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below!Read More
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth
Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).Read More
More from World
Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory
The US presidential race still seems neck and neck, but Donald Trump wants vote counting to stop. Analysis on The Money Show.Read More
'US vote to go either way, it could be Biden victory or second term for Trump'
Pundits dissect the intricacies of the razor-tight race in the American presidential elections.Read More
'Closeness in presidential race reflects the dividedness in American politics'
Feature Story correspondent Jagruti Dave reflects on the tight race for the White House between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.Read More
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA
As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline.Read More
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you!
Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating.Read More
US vote: 'In most battleground states the polls at this moment are so tight!'
Millions more Americans vote on Tuesday in the close presidential race. Bruce Whitfield interviews CNN's Julia Chatterley.Read More
Prospect of crisis if Trump doesn't accept election result - Pundit
University of Johannesburg politics and international relations professor Siphamandla Zondi reflects on the US elections.Read More
'Pick companies that can survive Republicans, Democrats and pandemics'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter (Portfolio Manager, Vestact) about the effects of the US election on the world this week.Read More
Biden said to be leading US polls 'but we'll know results on Wednesday morning'
US foreign policy expert Brookes Spector says no one wins simply by popular votes but that electoral votes are ones that count.Read More
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign
Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice.Read More