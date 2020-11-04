Streaming issues? Report here
Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China

4 November 2020 7:15 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a bit of competition goes a long way, says Bruce Whitfield.

Volkswagen is making a push into the electric vehicle market in China, taking on the likes of Tesla.

The German carmaker has launched two ID.4 electric sport-utility vehicle models - the ID.4 CROZZ and ID.4 X.

The ID. family will be a game changer for the auto market says Stephan Wöllenstein, CEO of Volkswagen Group China.

"We want the ID. family to become the default choice for most Chinese customers, in turn taking us towards a carbon-neutral future... By 2023, we will introduce a total of 8 ID. models to China!"

Chris Bishop is the head of programming at CNBC Africa and now founding editor of new online publication Billionaire Tomorrow.

One South African-raised billionaire (trillionaire?) Bishop is keeping an eye on, is Tesla co-founder Elon Musk.

RELATED: Elon Musk becomes 4th richest person in the world – he’s now worth R1.7 trillion

Musk seems to make news every day says Bishop, and now Volkswagen is moving into his territory in China.

They [Volkswagen] had that controversy a couple of years ago with the emissions on their petrol cars and now they're going to electric cars. They're putting them into China to compete with these Tesla cars there.

Chris Bishop, Head of programming - CNBC Africa

He [Musk] thinks he's going to make a fortune in the next couple of years. It might be quite interesting to see what the old-school German company can do!

Chris Bishop, Head of programming - CNBC Africa

As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a little bit of competition goes a long way.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Listen to the conversation with Bishop on Africa Business News Focus (skip to 5:32 for Volkswagen):


Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA