SAPS has fired from crooked lieutenant-generals to constables - Commissioner





Police top brass appeared before Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Thursday to brief the watchdog on issues such as crooked members of the force and how investigations thereto are going.

John Perlman speaks to National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole to find out more as 257 police officers have been arrested in connection with 178 corruption cases.

We decided that we reclaim the corporate image of the police service to bring confidence to the public. We are also living by our values of service, integrity and professionalism, therefore I decided to adopt a clean-up campaign in order to clean the service. General Khehla Sitole, National Police Commissioner

I cannot give you the accurate stats on who have been successfully prosecuted but I can provide a report. There is quite a lot of them. Some of them have received heavy sentences, long-term sentences. General Khehla Sitole, National Police Commissioner

Up to so far we have released two lieutenant-generals and going down we have also released major-generals right up to constables. We're still going to release a lot if corruption doesn't stop. General Khehla Sitole, National Police Commissioner

