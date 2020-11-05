Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni evades questions at Zondo Commission





Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni refused to answer questions at the Zondo Commission into State Capture on Wednesday alleging that answering questions would be incriminating herself.

She appeared at the commission remotely via video link where she said there was a connection problem from her side.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Business Day specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan and University of KwaZulu-Natal political analyst Lukhona Mnguni to give more insight on the yesterday's proceedings.

The commission's expectations was that Dudu Myeni may decline some questions, but she almost blankety declined to answer any of the questions put to her by the inquiry including seemingly easy ones about her CV. Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

Maughan says we have never seen anything like what happened yesterday in the history of the commission.

What Myeni was doing in the public space was refusing to be held accountable. Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

Mguni says there are unique circumstances that enable Myeni to be in a position that she is in and her situation can be done by someone else.

The reason Zondo has not been pressing Myeni to answer, he is aware that she is appealing the high court judgment which means she can evoke that privilege of silence. Lukhona Mnguni, Political analyst

