[WATCH] My 'sinkhole teacher' leaves everyone in stitches





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: A new foot-operated vending machine has us talking

My 'sinkhole teacher' leaves everyone in stitches

Social media is talking after a guy angry about a sinkhole that has not been fixed in Fourways deciding to make a spoof called my 'sinkhole teacher' goes viral.

Watch the spoof video below:

Funny yet sad at the same time. https://t.co/kSCBM5KMx8 — Cllr Sarah Wissler (@sahara67) November 4, 2020

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: