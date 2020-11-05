Streaming issues? Report here
'US race close, one prefers to be in Biden's shoes, he has more pathways to win'

5 November 2020 8:46 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Donald Trump
USA
Joe Biden

Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith gives more insight on the American elections.

Votes in some key states in the United States presidential race are still coming.

Joe Biden has the advantage over President Donald Trump, as he nears 270 electoral votes.

It is a very close race for president between the two.

RELATED: Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory

What’s the current state of play in the US presidential election race?

Bongani Bingwa chats to Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith to give more insight on the elections.

The race is very close between Biden and Trump but one prefers to be in Biden's shoes as he has more pathways to victory.

David Smith, Washington DC Bureau Chief - The Guardian

He says people were warned that the vote counting would take longer as people voted via mail.

Listen below to the full conversation:


