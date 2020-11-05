'US race close, one prefers to be in Biden's shoes, he has more pathways to win'
Votes in some key states in the United States presidential race are still coming.
Joe Biden has the advantage over President Donald Trump, as he nears 270 electoral votes.
It is a very close race for president between the two.
RELATED: Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory
What’s the current state of play in the US presidential election race?
Bongani Bingwa chats to Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith to give more insight on the elections.
The race is very close between Biden and Trump but one prefers to be in Biden's shoes as he has more pathways to victory.David Smith, Washington DC Bureau Chief - The Guardian
He says people were warned that the vote counting would take longer as people voted via mail.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from World
Rand doing well on news Joe Biden could win US elections
Pundits give a blow-by-blow account on the close presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.Read More
Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China
As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a bit of competition goes a long way, says Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory
The US presidential race still seems neck and neck, but Donald Trump wants vote counting to stop. Analysis on The Money Show.Read More
'US vote to go either way, it could be Biden victory or second term for Trump'
Pundits dissect the intricacies of the razor-tight race in the American presidential elections.Read More
'Closeness in presidential race reflects the dividedness in American politics'
Feature Story correspondent Jagruti Dave reflects on the tight race for the White House between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.Read More
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA
As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline.Read More
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you!
Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating.Read More
US vote: 'In most battleground states the polls at this moment are so tight!'
Millions more Americans vote on Tuesday in the close presidential race. Bruce Whitfield interviews CNN's Julia Chatterley.Read More
Prospect of crisis if Trump doesn't accept election result - Pundit
University of Johannesburg politics and international relations professor Siphamandla Zondi reflects on the US elections.Read More
'Pick companies that can survive Republicans, Democrats and pandemics'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter (Portfolio Manager, Vestact) about the effects of the US election on the world this week.Read More