'US race close, one prefers to be in Biden's shoes, he has more pathways to win'





Votes in some key states in the United States presidential race are still coming.

Joe Biden has the advantage over President Donald Trump, as he nears 270 electoral votes.

It is a very close race for president between the two.

What’s the current state of play in the US presidential election race?

Bongani Bingwa chats to Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith to give more insight on the elections.

The race is very close between Biden and Trump but one prefers to be in Biden's shoes as he has more pathways to victory. David Smith, Washington DC Bureau Chief - The Guardian

He says people were warned that the vote counting would take longer as people voted via mail.

