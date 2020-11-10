Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer
Rediscover Durban this summer to “create new memories…” in a uniquely vibrant summer season – experience Durban like never before!
Explore Durban's sprawling coastline, buzzing restaurants, magnificent outdoors and a heritage rich in culture.
Feel the pulsating energy that moves from Umlazi across Durban to the drumbeats of Inanda, Clermont and many other townships that give a full Durban experience. Rediscover a crisp ocean breeze, year-long sunshine that takes you from Durban’s Golden mile promenade to the urban cosmopolitan beats downtown Umhlanga.
This summer, Durban has packaged an all-inclusive selection of products and experiences that will cater to all tastes, expectations and accommodate the whole family.
Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems - where the culinary scene encompasses unique cuisine experiences suitable for every palette, world-class shopping and some of Durban’s unique nightlife, Durban has it all and more.
Plan your summer trip to Durban and create lasting memories with loved ones.
For a complete Durban experience, make sure you visit at least one of these:
- Florida Road in Morningside
- Station Drive in Umgeni Road
- Inanda Heritage Route
- The Valley of 1000 Hills
- Umhlanga Arch
- Davenport in Glenwood
- Ushaka Marine World theme park
- Mackurton Road in the North
- Chartwell Drive in Umhlanga
- Sapphire Coast
Remember to visit www.visitdurban.travel to discover more of Durban's hidden gems!
