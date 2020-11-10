Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems this summer





Rediscover Durban this summer to “create new memories…” in a uniquely vibrant summer season – experience Durban like never before!

Explore Durban's sprawling coastline, buzzing restaurants, magnificent outdoors and a heritage rich in culture.

Feel the pulsating energy that moves from Umlazi across Durban to the drumbeats of Inanda, Clermont and many other townships that give a full Durban experience. Rediscover a crisp ocean breeze, year-long sunshine that takes you from Durban’s Golden mile promenade to the urban cosmopolitan beats downtown Umhlanga.

This summer, Durban has packaged an all-inclusive selection of products and experiences that will cater to all tastes, expectations and accommodate the whole family.

Rediscover Durban’s hidden gems - where the culinary scene encompasses unique cuisine experiences suitable for every palette, world-class shopping and some of Durban’s unique nightlife, Durban has it all and more.

Plan your summer trip to Durban and create lasting memories with loved ones.

For a complete Durban experience, make sure you visit at least one of these:

Florida Road in Morningside

Station Drive in Umgeni Road

Inanda Heritage Route

The Valley of 1000 Hills

Umhlanga Arch

Davenport in Glenwood

Ushaka Marine World theme park

Mackurton Road in the North

Chartwell Drive in Umhlanga

Sapphire Coast

