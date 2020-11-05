The thing about numbers is that they strengthen your argument - Lesetja Kganyago
A man in love with numbers and jazz music.
Lesetja Kganyago was appointed Governor of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) in 2014. Prior to his appointment, Kganyago served as Deputy Governor of SARB from 2011.
On Hanging out with Clement, Kganyago explains his love for music and how he got to be part of the Melodi Jazz and Fusion Club which was started in 1996.
He says today only 10 members of the club remain as some fell along the way.
COVID-19 changed the way in which we do things, we used to meet once a month but now we schedule the meeting via Zoom on a Saturday afternoon and we listen to jazz.Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank
When we started it was just men and later someone suggested we get our partners involved and later the kids got involved.Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank
Kganyago says growing up in Moletji was not easy as it was water scarce.
He says he, like many rural boys, was a herd boy and he had to juggle between school and looking after the cattle.
He adds that he has always loved numbers from a young age.
I find it difficult for people to make arguments without using numbers because the thing about numbers is that they just strengthen your argument.Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank
Kganyago says his goal was not to be Reserve Bank Governer, he wanted to be an accountant.
Interesting facts about the governer:
- He reads at 2am then sleeps for an hour before he starts the day.
- Works out four times a week.
- He has one sibling.
- His first job was as a shelf packer at CNA.
- People often tell him he is loud.
Patience is one of the things you need to be a governer, adds Kganyago.
One other important thing is that you have to be a good communicator as a governor because you have to constantly explain things to people.Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank
My favourite expression is that you must beat the numbers until they confess.Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank
Speaking about his children, Kganyago says they feel the burden and pressure of being children of the SARB governor.
I say to them just be yourself, shape your career as you want it.Lesetja Kganyago, Governor - South African Reserve Bank
@TheRealClementM As an Accounting student , with a strong desire to switch to Economics , i am strongly inspired by Governor @KganyagoLesetja 🙏🏼 What a beautiful story! 👏🏻👏🏻 #TheCMShow— Rebone Seolwana (@Rebones) November 5, 2020
@TheRealClementM #TheCMShow @Radio702— InsomniacAngel (@insomniacangel2) November 5, 2020
Once upon a time...
Lesetja Kganyago is the humble hero of an incredible life story!
From humble beginnings and fairytale inspiration from his grandmother to Governor of the Reserve Bank.
Financial facts and figures 'hero'!
Inspirational... pic.twitter.com/903wzzPwDz
Listen to the full conversation below...
