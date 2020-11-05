Rand doing well on news Joe Biden could win US elections
Votes in some key states in the United States presidential race are still coming.
Joe Biden has the advantage over President Donald Trump, as he nears 270 electoral votes.
It is a very close race for president between the two.
RELATED: Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory
Earlier, the Democratic nominee Joe Biden said that he could see a path to victory, while US President Donald Trump launched legal challenges.
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to Independent elections analyst Dawie Scholtz, University of Johannesburg Centre for Africa-China Studies director Dr David Monyae and Vestact Asset Management portfolio manager Michael Treherne to weigh in on the elections.
There are six states outstanding Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Alaska, Navada and Arizona. It will come down to Pennsylvania.Dawie Scholtz, Independent elections analyst
He says once votes are processed in Arizona and Pennsylvania the winner of the elections will be clear.
And looking at state by state voting numbers, nothing suggests that there has been voter fraud, he adds.
The current expectation is that most of the counting will be done by end of Thursday American time.Dawie Scholtz, Independent elections analyst
Monyae says Donald Trump's divisive Tweeting is doing a lot of damage and will cause irreversable damage if it is not stopped.
It appears like the US elections are like any other elections in developing world, with people not being familiar with the process, electoral fraud allegations and violence which makes the situation tense.Dr David Monyae, Centre for Africa-China Studies director - University of Johannesburg
These elections have direct implications in terms of our standing with the US.Dr David Monyae, Centre for Africa-China Studies director - University of Johannesburg
Elsewhere, the rand seems to be doing well off the news that there might be a Joe Biden win, Treherne says a Biden victory will be seen as a more stimulus and that means a weaker dollar.
The rand is doing better and currently at R18.83 which is good for South Africans.Michael Treherne, Portfolio manager - Vestact Asset Management
Listen below to the full conversation with Scholtz and Monyae:
Listen below to the full conversation with Treherne:
