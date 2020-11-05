Minister Angie Motshekga confident as matric exams start
Matrics kick off final exams today with English Paper 1. More than a million pupils are to sit their final exams this year.
Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali to find out about Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga's visit to Sekano-Ntoane Secondary School in Soweto. The principal said they were expecting distinctions from one of the pupils. There was support from the district when he encountered problems and wanted to postpone and write exams next year.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is very much confident. She showed quite a lot of gratitude to teachers and matriculants for their courage and work ethic salvaging what was left of the academic year.Veronica Makhoali, Reporter - Eyewitness News
This morning many of the matrics at Sekano-Ntoane Secondary School were anxious. I guess they remembered what was at stake and gathered the confidence to say let us just sit down and do it. This afternoon they have came out with a sense of relief.Veronica Makhoali, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Most of them say the first one is done, and that has given them the relief to keep to say let us keep going. A lot of them showed concern about mathematics and life sciences. They feel ill-prepared, considering the pressure. But that is understandable considering the tumultuous year that we've had.Veronica Makhoali, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen below for the full interview...
