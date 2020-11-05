Nelson Mandela Bay frailties give gangs chance to loot, get community protection
A new report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Crime has found that there is a large escalating level of gang-related violence and death in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro.
Titled A city under siege: Gang violence and criminal governance in Nelson Mandela Bay, the report is based on 60 interviews conducted in gang-affected areas between 2018 and 2020.
Mandy Weiner speaks to Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime board member Vusi Pikoli about the report.
The biggest problem is the interface between political and the criminality where you have gangs having infiltrated the metro where they go even to the extent of putting in bids for services in the metro.Vusi Pikoli, Board member - Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime
The gangs are also able to identify where local government is failing and as a result, they provide services to communities in exchange for being protected by the community members.Vusi Pikoli, Board member - Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime
Pikoli says because the communities benefit from the gangs, they protect the gangs from the police.
Listen to the full interview below...
