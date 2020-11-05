Dudu Myeni is hindering and obstructing the commission in its function - expert
Former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni could face imprisonment or a fine for breaching the Commissions Act.
On Thursday, Myeni stunned the state capture commission by revealing the identity of Mr X.
Deputy Chief Justice Zondo made an order to protect the witness by referring to him as Mr X.
Earlier this year, Mr. X told Justice Zondo his company had been used by one of Myeni’s son Thalente’s firms to deposit R3 million.
Speaking to John Perlman, University of Cape Town Associate Professor in Public Law Professor Cathy Powell explains section 5 of the Commissions Act.
By refusing to protect somebody that the commissioner had decided needs protection, Dudu Myeni is hindering and obstructing the commission in its function because it now becomes less safe for people to testify.Professor Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law - University of Cape Town
If Mr X was to be killed by somebody else and you could prove a connection to Dudu Myeni's identifying of him, then she would have played a role in his murder and that makes her guilty as an accomplice.Professor Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law - University of Cape Town
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives details of what happened at the commission.
The commission went to all lengths to ensure that Dudu Myeni understood why Mr X is not to be named.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
On his version, Mr X said being named threatens his life and his family so the Deputy Justice made an order for his identity to be protected.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
If you saw her (Dudu Myeni) before she started speaking, and even said stoically several times before she deliberately four times mentioned his name.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interviews below...
More from Local
Grading system leaves Mandela house in Alexandra in shambles
Legendary musician Sipho 'Hotstix" Mabuse says issue of heritage sites in the country is a soar point, people do not understand.Read More
Nelson Mandela Bay frailties give gangs chance to loot, get community protection
Global Initiative Against Transnational Crime board member Vusi Pikoli says communities protect the gangs from the police.Read More
Minister Angie Motshekga confident as matric exams start
Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali says the pupils came out with a sense of relief on Thursday afternoon.Read More
The thing about numbers is that they strengthen your argument - Lesetja Kganyago
In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago talks about his life, career and family.Read More
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales'
The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties).Read More
SAPS has fired from crooked lieutenant-generals to constables - Commissioner
National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole says they have fired two lieutenant-generals.Read More
UN and KwaZulu-Natal government condemn violence, looting of foreign-owned shops
EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma says the situation is calm and businesses are opened after actions by MKMVA and homeless people.Read More
Understanding the role and liabilities of board of directors
Advocate Fay Mukaddam says the board is actually the custodian of governance of any organisation.Read More
Warning: Thunderstorms and flooding could hit Gauteng, low-lying areas at risk
Disaster Risk Reduction forecaster Elizabeth Webester says residents should expect a 60% chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms.Read More
Integration of Metrorail and Gautrain 'a possibility' and province has capacity
According to MEC Jacob Mamabolo, people want trains but they say they are not accessible.Read More