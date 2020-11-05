Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 20:10
In Conversation with Dr Eve: "Forgiveness"
Today at 21:05
Crime Time: Deon Wiggett: My Only Story.
Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance: Post Ivorian election and the reelection of President Alassane Ouattara
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
Dudu Myeni is hindering and obstructing the commission in its function - expert

5 November 2020 6:33 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Dudu Myeni
Mr X
State capture commission of inquiry
Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni

University of Cape Town Associate Public Law Professor Cathy Powell says it now becomes less safe for people to testify.

Former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni could face imprisonment or a fine for breaching the Commissions Act.

On Thursday, Myeni stunned the state capture commission by revealing the identity of Mr X.

Deputy Chief Justice Zondo made an order to protect the witness by referring to him as Mr X.

Earlier this year, Mr. X told Justice Zondo his company had been used by one of Myeni’s son Thalente’s firms to deposit R3 million.

Speaking to John Perlman, University of Cape Town Associate Professor in Public Law Professor Cathy Powell explains section 5 of the Commissions Act.

By refusing to protect somebody that the commissioner had decided needs protection, Dudu Myeni is hindering and obstructing the commission in its function because it now becomes less safe for people to testify.

Professor Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law - University of Cape Town 

If Mr X was to be killed by somebody else and you could prove a connection to Dudu Myeni's identifying of him, then she would have played a role in his murder and that makes her guilty as an accomplice.

Professor Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law - University of Cape Town 

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives details of what happened at the commission.

The commission went to all lengths to ensure that Dudu Myeni understood why Mr X is not to be named.

Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

On his version, Mr X said being named threatens his life and his family so the Deputy Justice made an order for his identity to be protected.

Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

If you saw her (Dudu Myeni) before she started speaking, and even said stoically several times before she deliberately four times mentioned his name.

Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interviews below...


