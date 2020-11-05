A new era for JSE with fintech company partnership
There's been a dramatic drop-off in the number of listings on stock markets around the globe.
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) is no different - 250 fewer companies are listed now than in 2000.
The exchange announced on Thursday that it's entered into a partnership with fintech company Globacap Technology.
Bruce Whitfield finds out the details from JSE CEO Leila Fourie.
Fourie explains the tie-up with Globacap is on two levels.
The first is a minority equity stake in the company. It's a next generation technology company and since the exchange is really a large tech shop, tech is in our DNA. We need to consider technologies of the future.Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
The second area of focus really revolves around the business agreement that we have with Globacap. The idea there is to enable a 'private placements market'. It's really to capture the private equity spike that we're seeing in the markets globally at this point in the cycle.Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
She says the common point is that both private- and public-listed roots enable companies to raise capital.
The major difference is that with public-listed entities the listings requirements are much more formal, much more onerous and in the private placements environment, often those agreements are much more bespoke.Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
What we will be offering is almost something of a hybrid between the very structured, formal, government-driven listed environment and the more bespoke environment.Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
We're looking to focus on two asset classes - the first is infrastructure and the second is the S and E market.Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
For more detail, take a listen:
