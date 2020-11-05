Sappi's debt rises to R31b, CEO optimistic about market recovery mid-2021
Sappi's performance over the past year was severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and resultant lockdowns.
The pulp and paper giant announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year, on Thursday.
The group - the world's largest producer of dissolving wood pulp - reported a substantial drop in the sales volumes of pulp and graphic paper.
Its debt burden rose to $1.957 million (R31 billion).
Sappi says it's "cautiously optimistic" that earnings will normalise by the middle of 2021.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Steve Binnie, the CEO of Sappi Limited.
The lockdown had a huge impact on our results for the year. Interestingly, we started the year reasonably ok but then in February/March when Covid came along it had a substantial impact both on our traditional paper business (that you refer to as the glossy paper) and also our dissolving pulp which goes into clothing...Steve Binnie, CEO - Sappi Limited
We saw the bottom of the market in May and June, but we've seen subsequent recovery.Steve Binnie, CEO - Sappi Limited
Binnie says dissolving pulp represents about 20% of Sappi's business and traditional glossy paper around 55%.
Their fastest growing area is high-end packaging, which makes up the remaining 25%.
The difference between us and Mondi - Mondi is traditionally brown packaging whereas ours is using what we would call 'beautiful paper' for packaging purposes. Ours goes into luxury goods like perfumes and high-end champagnes...Steve Binnie, CEO - Sappi Limited
Over the years there's been a shift away from plastic packaging to paper packaging and that's where we see the big opportunities going ahead.Steve Binnie, CEO - Sappi Limited
We're optimistic that by the time we get to the middle of next year the market will be back in balance.Steve Binnie, CEO - Sappi Limited
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
