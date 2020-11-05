'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
In Conversation with Dr Eve: "Forgiveness"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr. Eve
Today at 21:05
Crime Time: Deon Wiggett: My Only Story.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Deon Wigget - Award winning Author and Advertising Copywriter
Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance: Post Ivorian election and the reelection of President Alassane Ouattara
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Issiaka Konaté - Director-General for Ivorians Overseas
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Dudu Myeni is hindering and obstructing the commission in its function - expert University of Cape Town Associate Public Law Professor Cathy Powell says it now becomes less safe for people to testify. 5 November 2020 6:33 PM
Grading system leaves Mandela house in Alexandra in shambles Legendary musician Sipho 'Hotstix" Mabuse says issue of heritage sites in the country is a soar point, people do not understand. 5 November 2020 5:51 PM
Nelson Mandela Bay frailties give gangs chance to loot, get community protection Global Initiative Against Transnational Crime board member Vusi Pikoli says communities protect the gangs from the police. 5 November 2020 2:01 PM
View all Local
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation next week Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu says Ramaphosa will address the nation after a Coronavirus Command Council meeting. 5 November 2020 11:44 AM
Dudu Myeni publicly refused to be held accountable - Karyn Maughan Pundits reflect on proceedings at state capture inquiry where former SAA board chair exercised her right not to answer questions. 5 November 2020 7:52 AM
Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!' Dudu Myeni opted not to 'incriminate' herself on Wednesday. She might as well not have bothered to appear! says Bruce Whitfield. 4 November 2020 8:52 PM
View all Politics
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
Sappi's debt rises to R31b, CEO optimistic about market recovery mid-2021 Sappi CEO Steve Binnie discusses the severe impact of the Covid pandemic and the growing opportunities in high-end packaging. 5 November 2020 7:14 PM
'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote' 'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau. 5 November 2020 6:43 PM
View all Business
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you! Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating. 3 November 2020 8:00 PM
When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 3 November 2020 2:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA interim board putting systems in place to ensure cricket is back on track Chair Judge Zak Yacoob says he can make an assurance that what happened in the past won't happen again. 4 November 2020 2:33 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
How time flies! It's a year since SA won the Rugby World Cup Sportswriter Lloyd Burnard says a win against New Zealand in Wellington in 2018 was a turning point. People started having belief. 2 November 2020 6:25 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] My 'sinkhole teacher' leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 November 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] A new foot-operated vending machine has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 November 2020 8:51 AM
[WATCH] Bizarre moment as whale pushing Kayaker out the way goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 November 2020 8:50 AM
View all Entertainment
'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote' 'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau. 5 November 2020 6:43 PM
Rand doing well on news Joe Biden could win US elections Pundits give a blow-by-blow account on the close presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. 5 November 2020 1:33 PM
'US race close, one prefers to be in Biden's shoes, he has more pathways to win' Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith gives more insight on the American elections. 5 November 2020 8:46 AM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline. 3 November 2020 8:01 PM
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you! Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating. 3 November 2020 8:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified'

5 November 2020 7:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Pavlo Phitidis
small business focus
Pandemic
small business advice
COVID-19
simplifying a business

Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis.

When Pavlo Phitidis asked a business presentation audience about the one thing they wanted most of all, it was not something in the line of a bigger turnover, but more time.

Time for what?

"Time to think, to do things the way I want to, instead of being pulled in a hundred directions" was the answer.

Businessman under pressure, octopus arms. Image: 123rf

Bruce Whitfield interviews the small business guru on The Money Show.

Time is without a doubt the most precious commodity in the world! Once it's spent you can never get it back.

Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

What if there was a formula to manufacture more time in a business?

Phitidis cites the example of Koos Bekker who took time off (or time out) from Naspers... and came back with Tencent (which it still has a share in).

Phitidis discusses the consequences when a business owner has no time.

The first is that you cannot think and take a step back, plan... if you don't get that right, you stay where you are...

Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

I sometimes sit with business owners that are 30 years into the game and their everyday life is still the same as five years before that... 15 years before that...

Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

The other big challenges with not having time include an inevitable burnout and the erosion of the ability to lead effectively.

And that turns the passion for a business into simply a slog.

If you get wrapped up in all the day to day operational activities involved in marketing, in sales, in operations, in people management, administration, money management, eventually over time you get burnt out.

Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

When you get tired you get expedient... It's not just about the impact on family, friends... Within the business itself it seeds a cancer that erodes that business.

Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

Dealing with people (customers, suppliers, employees) is the biggest time stealer, particularly when it comes to the five main cogs of business: marketing, sales, operations, procurement and administration.

The answer is to simplify the business, says Phitidis.

RELATED: What small businesses can do to survive coronavirus

One of the results of the Covid pandemic is that companies panicked and said yes to everything.

He points out that serving a very diverse group of requirements creates complexity and leads to mistakes.

The businesses that are growing fastest today are those that turned around and said 'The crisis has come. What the crisis will do is open up market opportunities because it changes the status quo of how all customers and clients have behaved in the pre-Covid environment'.

Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

'Within that we're going to learn to dominate and narrow a group of clients who we can deeply understand... and ensure that all our interactions... are simplified.'

Pavlo Phitidis, Founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

Listen to the in-depth discussion on The Money Show:


5 November 2020 7:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Pavlo Phitidis
small business focus
Pandemic
small business advice
COVID-19
simplifying a business

More from Small Business Focus

Time coins money pexels

How to optimise cash flow and reduce interest charges

26 October 2020 8:09 PM

Absa’s working capital management solutions help businesses successfully manage their cashflows and working capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Growth

Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined

12 October 2020 7:15 PM

Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

onionjpg

Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs

2 July 2020 9:42 PM

Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Wealth strategies for small businesses - income or equity?

20 February 2020 8:32 PM

Income or equity – what is the difference?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Positioning your business for success

23 January 2020 8:25 PM

Positioning your business for success - what does this phrase even mean?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

'Business concepts and jargon I wish can be banned in 2020'

9 January 2020 8:45 PM

These business concepts get a thumbs down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nic Harry

Want to start a small business? Lessons from a successful serial entrepreneur...

6 December 2019 11:51 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous, founder (at the cost of R5000!) of funky sock company Nic Harry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Music store

7 steps to building a business you can sell

8 November 2019 11:35 AM

Pavlo Phitidis (founder of Aurik Business Accelerator) advises on turning your business into an asset of value.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Open for business

How to build a business you can sell

29 October 2019 2:38 PM

Small business expert Pavlo Phitidis discusses his book "Sweat, Scale, $ell: Build Your Business into an Asset of Value™".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African passport

'Emigration is draining skills, destroying the future of South Africa’s economy'

10 October 2019 3:37 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares shocking anecdotes and advises business owners on how to address this challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Dudu Myeni is hindering and obstructing the commission in its function - expert

Local

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation next week

Politics

'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote'

Business World Opinion

EWN Highlights

WC sees drop in COVID cases, but health official says it's too soon to celebrate

5 November 2020 8:11 PM

SCA public procurement ruling weakens transformation agenda - KZN exec council

5 November 2020 7:41 PM

EWN Weather Watch: An evening of heavy rain makes way for a sunny Friday in GP

5 November 2020 7:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA