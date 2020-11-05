Grading system leaves Mandela house in Alexandra in shambles





The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has raised concerns over the deteriorating state of former president Nelson Mandela's house in Alexandra.

The government had promised to turn the house into a museum but have not done so to date.

Mandela lived in the Alex home when he first moved to Johannesburg from the Eastern Cape, 76 years ago.

He later left the Alex house to move to Soweto after making it his home from 1941 to 1944.

Speaking to John Perlman, DA Gauteng shadow MEC for sports, arts, culture and recreation Lebo More says the house is falling apart.

The house has been abandoned and left to deteriorate. The property from outside has been vandalised and the walls are falling. Lebo More, DA Gauteng shadow MEC for sports, arts, culture and recreation

It is in a terrible state, it does not look like a heritage site where tourists can come and look at the facility. Lebo More, DA Gauteng shadow MEC for sports, arts, culture and recreation

Meanwhile, Gauteng cultural affairs chief director Charmaine Botha says money has not been allocated to look after the Mandela house in Alex.

Gauteng government has not invested any funds into the Mandela house in Alexandra. Charmaine Botha, Gauteng cultural affairs chief director

The house was graded a local heritage site. We need to have an application from the City of Johannesburg through to the provincial heritage resource authority to make the site a grade two. Charmaine Botha, Gauteng cultural affairs chief director

Joining in on the conversation, legendary musician Sipho 'Hotstix" Mabuse says the issue of the heritage site in the country is a soar point.

I don't think people who are dealing with heritage sites understand what these places mean for us. Sipho 'Hotstix" Mabuse, Musician

Listen to the full interview below...