'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
In Conversation with Dr Eve: "Forgiveness"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr. Eve
Today at 21:05
Crime Time: Deon Wiggett: My Only Story.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Deon Wigget - Award winning Author and Advertising Copywriter
Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance: Post Ivorian election and the reelection of President Alassane Ouattara
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Issiaka Konaté - Director-General for Ivorians Overseas
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Dudu Myeni is hindering and obstructing the commission in its function - expert University of Cape Town Associate Public Law Professor Cathy Powell says it now becomes less safe for people to testify. 5 November 2020 6:33 PM
Grading system leaves Mandela house in Alexandra in shambles Legendary musician Sipho 'Hotstix" Mabuse says issue of heritage sites in the country is a soar point, people do not understand. 5 November 2020 5:51 PM
Nelson Mandela Bay frailties give gangs chance to loot, get community protection Global Initiative Against Transnational Crime board member Vusi Pikoli says communities protect the gangs from the police. 5 November 2020 2:01 PM
View all Local
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation next week Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu says Ramaphosa will address the nation after a Coronavirus Command Council meeting. 5 November 2020 11:44 AM
Dudu Myeni publicly refused to be held accountable - Karyn Maughan Pundits reflect on proceedings at state capture inquiry where former SAA board chair exercised her right not to answer questions. 5 November 2020 7:52 AM
Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!' Dudu Myeni opted not to 'incriminate' herself on Wednesday. She might as well not have bothered to appear! says Bruce Whitfield. 4 November 2020 8:52 PM
View all Politics
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
Sappi's debt rises to R31b, CEO optimistic about market recovery mid-2021 Sappi CEO Steve Binnie discusses the severe impact of the Covid pandemic and the growing opportunities in high-end packaging. 5 November 2020 7:14 PM
'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote' 'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau. 5 November 2020 6:43 PM
View all Business
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales' The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties). 4 November 2020 7:54 PM
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you! Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating. 3 November 2020 8:00 PM
When women join forces, our momentum is unstoppable South African women are standing up to tell their stories, owning and sharing their hard-earned success. Have a listen below! 3 November 2020 2:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA interim board putting systems in place to ensure cricket is back on track Chair Judge Zak Yacoob says he can make an assurance that what happened in the past won't happen again. 4 November 2020 2:33 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
How time flies! It's a year since SA won the Rugby World Cup Sportswriter Lloyd Burnard says a win against New Zealand in Wellington in 2018 was a turning point. People started having belief. 2 November 2020 6:25 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] My 'sinkhole teacher' leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 November 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] A new foot-operated vending machine has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 November 2020 8:51 AM
[WATCH] Bizarre moment as whale pushing Kayaker out the way goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 November 2020 8:50 AM
View all Entertainment
'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote' 'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau. 5 November 2020 6:43 PM
Rand doing well on news Joe Biden could win US elections Pundits give a blow-by-blow account on the close presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. 5 November 2020 1:33 PM
'US race close, one prefers to be in Biden's shoes, he has more pathways to win' Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith gives more insight on the American elections. 5 November 2020 8:46 AM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
#EndSars: Nigerians in SA march to demand action against police brutality More than a dozen protestors were shot by the police in Lekki District in Lagos on Tuesday. 21 October 2020 1:22 PM
View all Africa
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline. 3 November 2020 8:01 PM
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you! Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating. 3 November 2020 8:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote'

5 November 2020 6:43 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Donald Trump
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Vote count
Joe Biden
US election
John Stremlau
2020 US elections
American democracy

'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau.

Vote counting continues in some US "battleground" states after Tuesday's presidential election.

The Trump campaign has launched legal challenges to stop the counting in some of these key states.

Pro- and anti-counting protesters have also taken to the streets in several US cities and there are concerns about wider unrest.

Woman holds US flags. Image: 123rf

RELATED: Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory

Meanwhile Democratic challenger Joe Biden is still edging ahead of the Republican incumbent, Donald Trump.

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits University).

Donald Trump. Image: pixabay.com

Basically, Trump doesn't want to be a loser says Stremlau.

However Trump does seem to be on track to losing what is a surprisingly close election. He did get 5 million more votes this year than he did in 2016... Joe Biden got more votes than anyone who's run for president in history... He is leading by close to 4 million votes... and also is likely to win an electoral college.

John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University

Donald Trump is making a lot of noise about ending the voting now and that the voting is corrupt... casting aspersions on an electoral process that has been running since 1789.

John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University

Twitter is apparently branding all of Trump's tweets with warnings of falsehood to indict the electoral system without fact. He does have his teams of lawyers going around to challenge various counting processes and they had not made much progress so far...

John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University

Prof. Stremlau describes the current moment as "particularly fragile" for the world's oldest democracy.

When I was growing up it was always said that America is narrowly but not deeply divided. Globalisation and the social media and the problems that have afflicted the transformation of America to a more diverse country... those are all under flux and challenge right now.

John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University

It never was a really full democracy like South Africa is, which is a human rights-based Constitution. It's a states rights-based Constitution in the US and consequently I think the democratic deficits are becoming glaringly clear to those of us in the Democratic Party, but not those in the Republican Party...

John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University

... who think very much that they ought to make America great again where the traditional elites ruled the roost!

John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University

Listen to Stremlau's insights in the audio below:


5 November 2020 6:43 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Donald Trump
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Vote count
Joe Biden
US election
John Stremlau
2020 US elections
American democracy

More from Business

business-octopusjpg

'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified'

5 November 2020 7:39 PM

Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

timberjpg

Sappi's debt rises to R31b, CEO optimistic about market recovery mid-2021

5 November 2020 7:14 PM

Sappi CEO Steve Binnie discusses the severe impact of the Covid pandemic and the growing opportunities in high-end packaging.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Raymond

Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!'

4 November 2020 8:52 PM

Dudu Myeni opted not to 'incriminate' herself on Wednesday. She might as well not have bothered to appear! says Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales'

4 November 2020 7:54 PM

The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ant Group logo 2020

The Ant Group may become the most valuable IPO in history

4 November 2020 7:15 PM

At the moment, the IPO has been postponed, this is the story of how we got here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

volkswagen-idjpg

Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China

4 November 2020 7:15 PM

As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a bit of competition goes a long way, says Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

donald-trumpjpg

Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory

4 November 2020 6:56 PM

The US presidential race still seems neck and neck, but Donald Trump wants vote counting to stop. Analysis on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

capitec bank

Capitec to launch home loan service under its own brand name

3 November 2020 8:50 PM

Capitec Bank is launching its first full home loan offering in partnership with SA Home Loans. CEO Gerrie Fourie explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

us-sa-flagsjpg

US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA

3 November 2020 8:01 PM

As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

burger-kingjpg

Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you!

3 November 2020 8:00 PM

Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

123rf US Elections 2020

Rand doing well on news Joe Biden could win US elections

5 November 2020 1:33 PM

Pundits give a blow-by-blow account on the close presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American US USA flag 123rf 123rfworld 123rfbusiness

'US race close, one prefers to be in Biden's shoes, he has more pathways to win'

5 November 2020 8:46 AM

Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith gives more insight on the American elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

volkswagen-idjpg

Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China

4 November 2020 7:15 PM

As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a bit of competition goes a long way, says Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

donald-trumpjpg

Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory

4 November 2020 6:56 PM

The US presidential race still seems neck and neck, but Donald Trump wants vote counting to stop. Analysis on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf US Elections 2020

'US vote to go either way, it could be Biden victory or second term for Trump'

4 November 2020 6:08 PM

Pundits dissect the intricacies of the razor-tight race in the American presidential elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf US Elections 2020

'Closeness in presidential race reflects the dividedness in American politics'

4 November 2020 7:31 AM

Feature Story correspondent Jagruti Dave reflects on the tight race for the White House between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

us-sa-flagsjpg

US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA

3 November 2020 8:01 PM

As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

burger-kingjpg

Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you!

3 November 2020 8:00 PM

Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

us-electionjpg

US vote: 'In most battleground states the polls at this moment are so tight!'

3 November 2020 6:43 PM

Millions more Americans vote on Tuesday in the close presidential race. Bruce Whitfield interviews CNN's Julia Chatterley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American US USA flag 123rf 123rfworld 123rfbusiness

Prospect of crisis if Trump doesn't accept election result - Pundit

3 November 2020 8:54 AM

University of Johannesburg politics and international relations professor Siphamandla Zondi reflects on the US elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

business-octopusjpg

'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified'

5 November 2020 7:39 PM

Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

us-sa-flagsjpg

US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA

3 November 2020 8:01 PM

As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

burger-kingjpg

Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you!

3 November 2020 8:00 PM

Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SoniaMathewBooth-jpg.JPG

I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth

2 November 2020 8:16 PM

Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maize mealie grain farmer harvest agriculture 123rfbusiness 123rf

[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp

2 November 2020 7:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American US USA flag 123rf 123rfworld 123rfbusiness

'Pick companies that can survive Republicans, Democrats and pandemics'

2 November 2020 7:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter (Portfolio Manager, Vestact) about the effects of the US election on the world this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-doctor-mask-gloves-PPE-covid-19-coronavirus-healthcare-worker-123rf

'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa'

30 October 2020 2:01 PM

"The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

happy-moneyjpg

Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things

29 October 2020 8:43 PM

There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

boratjpg

[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign

27 October 2020 8:27 PM

Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence'

26 October 2020 6:27 PM

Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Dudu Myeni is hindering and obstructing the commission in its function - expert

Local

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation next week

Politics

'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote'

Business World Opinion

EWN Highlights

WC sees drop in COVID cases, but health official says it's too soon to celebrate

5 November 2020 8:11 PM

SCA public procurement ruling weakens transformation agenda - KZN exec council

5 November 2020 7:41 PM

EWN Weather Watch: An evening of heavy rain makes way for a sunny Friday in GP

5 November 2020 7:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA