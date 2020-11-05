'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote'
Vote counting continues in some US "battleground" states after Tuesday's presidential election.
The Trump campaign has launched legal challenges to stop the counting in some of these key states.
Pro- and anti-counting protesters have also taken to the streets in several US cities and there are concerns about wider unrest.
RELATED: Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory
Meanwhile Democratic challenger Joe Biden is still edging ahead of the Republican incumbent, Donald Trump.
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits University).
Basically, Trump doesn't want to be a loser says Stremlau.
However Trump does seem to be on track to losing what is a surprisingly close election. He did get 5 million more votes this year than he did in 2016... Joe Biden got more votes than anyone who's run for president in history... He is leading by close to 4 million votes... and also is likely to win an electoral college.John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University
Donald Trump is making a lot of noise about ending the voting now and that the voting is corrupt... casting aspersions on an electoral process that has been running since 1789.John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University
Twitter is apparently branding all of Trump's tweets with warnings of falsehood to indict the electoral system without fact. He does have his teams of lawyers going around to challenge various counting processes and they had not made much progress so far...John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University
Prof. Stremlau describes the current moment as "particularly fragile" for the world's oldest democracy.
When I was growing up it was always said that America is narrowly but not deeply divided. Globalisation and the social media and the problems that have afflicted the transformation of America to a more diverse country... those are all under flux and challenge right now.John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University
It never was a really full democracy like South Africa is, which is a human rights-based Constitution. It's a states rights-based Constitution in the US and consequently I think the democratic deficits are becoming glaringly clear to those of us in the Democratic Party, but not those in the Republican Party...John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University
... who think very much that they ought to make America great again where the traditional elites ruled the roost!John Stremlau, Honorary Professor of International Relations - Wits University
Listen to Stremlau's insights in the audio below:
More from Business
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified'
Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis.Read More
Sappi's debt rises to R31b, CEO optimistic about market recovery mid-2021
Sappi CEO Steve Binnie discusses the severe impact of the Covid pandemic and the growing opportunities in high-end packaging.Read More
Zondo latest: 'If we took a corruption team to the Olympics we'd get medals!'
Dudu Myeni opted not to 'incriminate' herself on Wednesday. She might as well not have bothered to appear! says Bruce Whitfield.Read More
'Expect another interest rate cut, further boost for R3m + lower property sales'
The lower end of the residential property market is booming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Samuel Seeff (Seeff Properties).Read More
The Ant Group may become the most valuable IPO in history
At the moment, the IPO has been postponed, this is the story of how we got here.Read More
Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China
As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a bit of competition goes a long way, says Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory
The US presidential race still seems neck and neck, but Donald Trump wants vote counting to stop. Analysis on The Money Show.Read More
Capitec to launch home loan service under its own brand name
Capitec Bank is launching its first full home loan offering in partnership with SA Home Loans. CEO Gerrie Fourie explains.Read More
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA
As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline.Read More
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you!
Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating.Read More
More from World
Rand doing well on news Joe Biden could win US elections
Pundits give a blow-by-blow account on the close presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.Read More
'US race close, one prefers to be in Biden's shoes, he has more pathways to win'
Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith gives more insight on the American elections.Read More
Competition for Elon Musk's Tesla: VW launches two electric models in China
As wonderful as Tesla is and as successful as Elon Musk has been, a bit of competition goes a long way, says Bruce Whitfield.Read More
Knife-edge US election: Biden campaign slams Trump's premature claims of victory
The US presidential race still seems neck and neck, but Donald Trump wants vote counting to stop. Analysis on The Money Show.Read More
'US vote to go either way, it could be Biden victory or second term for Trump'
Pundits dissect the intricacies of the razor-tight race in the American presidential elections.Read More
'Closeness in presidential race reflects the dividedness in American politics'
Feature Story correspondent Jagruti Dave reflects on the tight race for the White House between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.Read More
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA
As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline.Read More
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you!
Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating.Read More
US vote: 'In most battleground states the polls at this moment are so tight!'
Millions more Americans vote on Tuesday in the close presidential race. Bruce Whitfield interviews CNN's Julia Chatterley.Read More
Prospect of crisis if Trump doesn't accept election result - Pundit
University of Johannesburg politics and international relations professor Siphamandla Zondi reflects on the US elections.Read More
More from Opinion
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified'
Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis.Read More
US election: Why a Biden administration would be more friendly towards SA
As the world gears up to hear if Americans are voting in Trump or Biden, Bruce Whitfield interviews Investec's Greg Cline.Read More
Burger King's tender message: Order from McDonalds! From any rival! We need you!
Burger King calls on consumers to support fast food outlets during the pandemic. Branding expert Andy Rice gives it a hero rating.Read More
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth
Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform.Read More
'Pick companies that can survive Republicans, Democrats and pandemics'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter (Portfolio Manager, Vestact) about the effects of the US election on the world this week.Read More
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa'
"The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving.Read More
Yes, money can 'buy' you happiness! But invest in experiences, not things
There's also a magic number beyond which more money doesn't equate to more happiness, says personal finance guru Warren Ingram.Read More
[VIDEO] 'Very nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat catchphrase in tourism campaign
Hats off to Kazakh Tourism for having the courage and creativity to finally embrace Borat, says branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
'Another hard lockdown will cause even more state violence'
Futurist Graeme Codrington and economist Dick Forslund on how a 2nd hard lockdown and a 2nd Covid wave might affect our country.Read More