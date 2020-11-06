'Dudu Myeni could face 6 months jail time for revealing Mr X identity'
Former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni revealed the identity of a Mr X, a witness that the state capture commission made an order to protect on Thursday.
Earlier this year, Mr. X told Justice Zondo his company had been used by one of Myeni’s son Premier Attraction to deposit R3 million.
She was asked about Mr X's testimony that he received money from her son's company but Myeni went on to name the witness.
Myeni could face imprisonment or a fine for breaching the Commissions Act.
Bongani Bingwa chats to High Court advocate Dr James Grant to weigh in on the matter.
Grant says the right not to incriminate herself by not answering questions doesn't avail her in these circumstances.
In a non criminal tribunal or commission, one may not rely on the right not to incriminate yourself. You can only do that in a criminal trial.Dr James Grant, Advocate - High Court
The protection she has is in admissible in a subsiquent criminal trial, he adds.
Despite repeated warnings, Myeni named a witness who was protected.
If it can be proven that she willfully obstructed the Commission and the performance of its duties, she could be convicted of that offense and serve six months in prison for that.Dr James Grant, Advocate - High Court
